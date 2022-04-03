Peaceful country doesn't have allies. China's dilemma

For today's China, being "good man" doesn't meet national interest anymore. US is allying all possible countries to attack China. Which puts China in a disadvantageous situation. China's peaceful image now brings more harm than good to it. Will Saudi use Yuan as payment currency? Maybe. Will Solomon allows China to establish a military base in its territory? Mabe. Will EU stop criticizing China on all US made up issues? Maybe.It is very easy to explain why everything is uncertain: Will China send its troops to protect Saudi or Solomon if big power like US tries to overthrow these countries' government? Can China help European countries to be out of US control? No one trusts China. All we saw are: Taiwan used all measures to poke and humiliate mainland China. India immediately sent its troops to cross LAC after Trump gave promise to Modi. EU chief ordered China must do somthings(see below photo).Syria sent volunteer troops to fight for Russia. It's a return for Russia engaging in Syria war. Which country will do the same when China is in war? No one. China's being peaceful gave US a great favor. It makes US roping in anti-China countries and intimidating pro-China countries extremely efficient.Many of us worry that the west will sanction China as they do to Russia if China becomes more aggressive. 1) They already had the intention of sanctioning China like Russia even if China is still being nice. We can see that from all US policies and strategies. They didn't do it till now only because China is much powerful than Russia. 2) An overwhelming victory in a war makes China safer. EU licking US boots all the time not because US is a peaceful country. But because it can easily win wars.If China wins a war, 1) Yuan becomes more popular in other countries. 2) EU, Japan will be more shaky as US allies; 3) Peaceful reunification (Taiwan) is anticipated; 3) Many countries will voluntarily become China's "firm" allies.