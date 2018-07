A report has emerged from Varanasi where a Muslim mob has apparently attacked a team of police taking them as a hostage and thrashing them brutally.According to Times of India report, a Muslim man called Shahid was in a relationship with a girl who was said to be minor. Few weeks back, the girl had eloped with the boy which became a big issue in the town. When the girl’s parents came to know about this they filed a complaint in the police station, the police went to the house of the boy to enquire about the whereabouts of the girl. A team of police led by SI Bhupendra Singh and constables Manager Chauhan, Pawan and Rahul Prasad reached his house where they were told that the youth had gone to visit his maternal grandfather Haji Yasin.When the police enquired about the girl, it is said that Yasin’s family along with few others caught hold of police team and held them hostage and thrashed them mercilessly. Later, inspector Lohta sent some policemen at the incident site to rescue the SI and others. Later, on the directives of the SSP, SP (rural) Amit Kumar collected policemen from 10 police station, PAC and commandos of anti-terror squad and raided Kanhaisarai Chowk village in the evening to nab the miscreants who made the SI and constables hostage and thrashed them. ( TOI report ). Following this, the police arrested 26 people in connection with the incident.The police had to use the PAC and the anti-terror squad to bring the situation under control. This is a shocking incident to show how the so-called peaceful community in the name of minority politics misuse their position. No people would dare to attack the police team, but here we have a minority community who have gone to the extent of attacking the police which is totally against the law.But conveniently most of the main stream media have ignored this news as it do not suit their pseudo-secular agenda. Such people should be shown no mercy and the most stringent action must be taken for not just hiding a minor girl but also attacking the police.Power Punch