Peace returns to Hong Kong under national security law: Leung Chun-ying

After the national security law took effect in Hong Kong in June, peace has returned to the city, says Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.The US and the west failed again, they failed every single attempt against China so far.After new laws being passed, many so called "activists" tried to flee Hong kong by boats but were captured by law enforement departments.