What's new

Peace returns to Hong Kong under national security law: Leung Chun-ying

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,872
1
62,779
Country
China
Location
China
Peace returns to Hong Kong under national security law: Leung Chun-ying


After the national security law took effect in Hong Kong in June, peace has returned to the city, says Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.



The US and the west failed again, they failed every single attempt against China so far.
After new laws being passed, many so called "activists" tried to flee Hong kong by boats but were captured by law enforement departments.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

GR!FF!N
Hong Kong''s democracy ''referendum'' likely to rile China''s communists
Replies
1
Views
874
Kolaps
Kolaps

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top