What's new

Peace in sight? Putin willing to hold talks with Ukraine after phone call with China's Xi

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,996
-5
86,504
Country
China
Location
China

Putin willing to hold talks with Ukraine after phone call with China's Xi

ReutersPublished February 25, 2022 - Updated 23 minutes ago

6218ec2f5f721.jpg

A combination photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. — AP/Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with the representatives of Ukraine after he held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who conveyed China's support to Moscow in its efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis via dialogue.

According to a statement on the Chinese foreign ministry's website, Xi called for all sides to abandon a Cold War mentality, respect the legitimate security concerns of all countries, and form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiation.

Xi said China respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Xi respected Russia's actions and was ready for close coordination and mutual support at the United Nations, where both are veto-holding permanent members of the Security Council.

According to the Kremlin, Putin told Xi that Russia's military operation in Ukraine was necessary to protect people against “genocide”, an accusation that the West calls baseless propaganda.

Putin also communicated to Xi that the US and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation had long ignored Russia's legitimate security concerns, repeatedly reneged on their commitments, and continued to expand military deployment eastward, challenging Russia's strategic bottom line, according to the statement on Chinese foreign ministry's website.

Russia is willing to conduct high-level negotiations with Ukraine, the statement quoted Putin as saying.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the talks conditional to Ukraine's military laying down its arms.

He said that Moscow did not want "neo-Nazis" to govern Ukraine.

Russia launched its operation on land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin.

China has refused to call Russia's action in Ukraine an "invasion" or criticise Moscow.

www.dawn.com

Putin willing to hold talks with Ukraine after phone call with China's Xi

Xi called for all sides to abandon Cold War mentality, respect security concerns of all countries, says China foreign ministry.
www.dawn.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,996
-5
86,504
Country
China
Location
China

China: Putin willing to hold top-level talks with Ukraine


26 min ago
China: Putin willing to hold top-level talks with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Moscow is willing to hold high-level talks with Ukraine.

The two leaders spoke by phone on Friday.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement says Putin told Xi that the United States and NATO have long ignored Moscow's legitimate security concerns, and repeatedly broken their commitments to Russia. It also says their "continued military deployment eastward has challenged Russia's strategic red line."

The ministry quotes Xi as saying China backs Russia and Ukraine to find a solution through negotiation.

The statement says the Chinese leader urged all parties to abandon a "Cold War mentality" and build a "sustainable European security mechanism."

www3.nhk.or.jp

China: Putin willing to hold top-level talks with Ukraine | NHK WORLD-JAPAN News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Moscow is willing to hold high-level talks with Ukraine.
www3.nhk.or.jp www3.nhk.or.jp
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Putin to brief China's Xi on Russia-NATO talks, Kremlin says
Replies
8
Views
470
Shotgunner51
Shotgunner51
beijingwalker
Putin, Xi Agree NATO Should Not Expand East, Plan to Meet During 2022 Beijing Olympics
Replies
1
Views
226
SuvarnaTeja
S
beijingwalker
Xi Jinping provides Putin lifeline with 30-year gas deal after Germany Scholz cuts Nord Stream 2
Replies
8
Views
365
Beidou2020
B
beijingwalker
Putin arrived in Beijing , Xi Meets Putin as Tensions Rise With West
2
Replies
28
Views
893
Han Patriot
H
chinasun
Crisis in Ukraine Is a Winner for Putin - WSJ
Replies
6
Views
190
Han Patriot
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom