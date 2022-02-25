Peace in sight? Putin willing to hold talks with Ukraine after phone call with China's Xi

China: Putin willing to hold top-level talks with Ukraine ​

26 min agoRussian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Moscow is willing to hold high-level talks with Ukraine.The two leaders spoke by phone on Friday.A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement says Putin told Xi that the United States and NATO have long ignored Moscow's legitimate security concerns, and repeatedly broken their commitments to Russia. It also says their "continued military deployment eastward has challenged Russia's strategic red line."The ministry quotes Xi as saying China backs Russia and Ukraine to find a solution through negotiation.The statement says the Chinese leader urged all parties to abandon a "Cold War mentality" and build a "sustainable European security mechanism."