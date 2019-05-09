What's new

[PEACE GUARDIAN] CHINA AND RUSSIA CEMENTING AN ENDURING ALLIANCE

Russia and China Cementing an Enduring Alliance
The previous 'model alliance' between Moscow and Beijing has evolved into real military defense collaboration
By MK BHADRAKUMAROCTOBER 11, 2020

f8bc126e4b231942e8b002.jpg
Russian and Chinese soldiers take aim in a 2018 joint military exercise. Image: Twitter

The strategic import of Russia’s transfer of advanced missile early-warning knowhow to China needs to be properly understood. It implies a virtual military alliance.

The transfer of the Missile Attack Warning System (known by its Russian initials SPRN) coincided with a massive Russian military exercise, dubbed Center-2019 (Tsentr-2019), held from September 16 to 21 last year in western Russia.

To that exercise, the People’s Liberation Army’s Western Theater Command dispatched an undisclosed number of Type 96A main battle tanks, H-6K strategic bombers, JH-7A fighter bombers, J-11 fighter jets, Il-76 and Y-9 transport aircraft, and Z-10 attack helicopters.
On the Russian side, the exercise reportedly involved 128,000 servicemen, more than 20,000 pieces of hardware including 15 warships, 600 aircraft, 250 tanks, about 450 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, and up to 200 artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems.


The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the main objective of the strategic command post exercise was to verify readiness levels of its military and to improve interoperability.

As far back as May 2016, Russia and China had begun their first simulated computer anti-missile defense exercises. An announcement in Moscow at that time described it as “the first joint Russian-Chinese computer-enabled command-staff anti-missile defense exercises,” which was held at the scientific research center of Russian Aerospace Defense Forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry explained that the exercises’ main goal was to drill “joint maneuvers and operations of rapid reaction anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense units of Russia and China in a bid to defend the territory from occasional and provocative strikes by ballistic and cruise missiles.”

It said, “The Russian and Chinese sides will use the results of the exercises to discuss proposals on Russian-Chinese military cooperation in the field of anti-missile defense.”

Therefore, suffice to say the transfer of the SPRN was far from a “standalone” event. In plain terms, this is about Russia providing China with exclusive know-how to counter US missile strikes as well as to develop “second-strike capability” that is crucial to the maintenance of strategic balance.

The SPRN consists of powerful long-range radars with the capability to detect incoming ballistic missiles and warheads.

5b9bd94964dce828308b5199.jpg


If Beijing buys the more powerful and longer-range S-500 anti-missile system (which Russia is beginning to produce and deploy) in addition to the S-400s, Russia will be in a position to help China build and influence the architecture of a future integrated PLA-SPRN missile-defense capability.

For China, that will represent a strategic stabilizing factor vis-a-vis the US, providing reliable information on potential American missile launches and the ability to calculate their possible impact points.

Plainly put, the Russian system can guarantee for the leadership in Beijing tens of minutes of reliable early warning of an imminent enemy missile strike before impact, allowing for appropriate decisions on launching China’s nuclear missiles in a reply salvo.

Clearly, this is a prelude to Russia’s deeper cooperation with China on creating an integrated missile defense system. Importantly, it signifies that Russia is creating a military alliance with China and raising the stakes should the US decide to attack either country.


A Moscow-based foreign-affairs analyst, Vladimir Frolov, told CBS News last year, “If the Chinese missile attack warning system will be integrated with Russia’s, we will get increased detection range for the US ballistic missiles launched from submarines in the South Pacific and Indian Ocean, where we have problems with fast detection.”

To be sure, the Russia-China alliance is far more nuanced than it first appears. In a rare display of warm personal relations, President Xi Jinping said in an interview with Russian media ahead of his trip to Russia in June last year, “I have had closer interactions with President Putin than with any other foreign colleague. He is my best and bosom friend. I cherish dearly our deep friendship.”

At a ceremony in the Kremlin during the visit, marking the 70th anniversary of Russian-Chinese diplomatic ties, Xi told his counterpart Vladimir Putin that China was “ready to go hand in hand with you.”

Xi said, “The Russian-Chinese relations, which are entering a new stage, are based on solid mutual trust and strategic bilateral support. We need to cherish the precious mutual trust.

“We need to boost bilateral support in matters that are critically important to us, to firmly maintain the strategic direction of Russian-Chinese relations despite all kinds of interference and sabotage. The Russian-Chinese relations, which are entering a new era, serve as a reliable guarantee of peace and stability on the globe.”

1021974807_0_205_2500_1557_1000x541_80_0_0_e781b263dd089733d3bbfe5fc6f57b50.jpg


Conclusion
The US National Security Strategy (NSS) document dated December 2017, the first of its kind in Donald Trump’s presidency, characterized Russia and China as “revisionist” powers. The concept of revisionism is flexible enough to hold various meanings that typically distinguish between states that accept the status quo distribution of power in the international system and those that seek to alter it to their advantage.

Quintessentially, Russia and China contest a set of neoliberal practices that have evolved in the post-World War II international order validating selective use of human rights as a universal value to legitimize Western intervention in the domestic affairs of sovereign states.

On the other hand, they also accept and continuously affirm their commitment to a number of fundamental precepts of the international order – in particular, the primacy of state sovereignty and territorial integrity, the importance of international law, and the centrality of the United Nations and the key role of the Security Council.

Critically, Russia and China have acted as rule takers rather than challengers in their participation in the global financial institutions. China is a leading exponent of globalization and free trade. In sum, Russia’s and China’s view of the operation of the international system conforms in a large part to Westphalian precepts.

In geopolitical terms, nonetheless, the NSS document says, “China and Russia challenge American power, influence, and interests, attempting to erode American security and prosperity.… China and Russia want to shape a world antithetical to US values and interests. China seeks to displace the United States in the Indo-Pacific region.…

“Russia aims to weaken US influence in the world and divide us from our allies and partners.… Russia is investing in new military capabilities, including nuclear systems that remain the most significant existential threat to the United States.”

Clearly, the previous “model alliance” between Russia and China has evolved into a “real alliance” today. The internal dynamics of China-Russia relations have become increasingly strong and exceed any influences from the external international environment.

The expanding strategic partnership has already brought comprehensive benefits to both countries and has become a common strategic asset. At the same time, it strengthens their respective status on the international stage and provides basic support for the diplomacy of both countries.

The heart of the matter is that the Russia-China alliance does not conform to the norms of a classic alliance system. For want of a better way of characterizing it, one may call it a “plug-in” alliance. In normal life, it can perform a range of “customizable options” while also providing support for any specific functionality that may arise. It enjoys a great deal of flexibility.

The Russia-China alliance has no intention to confront the US militarily. But its posturing is geared to deter a US attack on either, or both. Simply put, a race of attrition is on. And it is going to be more and more frustrating for the US, as Russia has lately moved in to challenge the so-called “Indo-Pacific strategy.”

russian-troops.jpg



Russian criticism of the “Indo-Pacific strategy” has become strident. This is happening at a time when tensions are rising in the Taiwan Strait.

On September 17, the Kremlin expressed alarm that “the military activities of non-regional powers” (read the US and its allies) were causing tensions and the Eastern Military District based in Khabarovsk, one of Russia’s four strategic commands, was being reinforced with a mixed aviation division command unit and an air defense brigade.

The US cannot win this contestation by its very nature. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is useless, since three of its four members – Australia, Japan and India – have no reason to regard Russia as a revisionist power or to be hostile toward it.

Some American pundits say the answer lies in the US reverting to its trans-Atlantic ties, which Trump neglected, and if Joe Biden becomes president he can energize Euro-Atlanticism in Europe overnight. But that is not as simple as it sounds.

The point is, as former German foreign minister Joschka Fischer once wrote, the growing trans-Atlantic “rift” is borne out of an alienation – a mix of disagreements, lack of mutual trust and respect, and divergent priorities – that dates back to the pre-Trump era, and it will not end even if a new incumbent enters the White House. Besides, there are many European states that do not share the United States’ hostility toward Russia and China.

The paradox of the Sino-Soviet alliance lies here. The US cannot overwhelm that alliance unless it defeats both China and Russia together, simultaneously. The alliance, meanwhile, also happens to be on the right side of history. Time works in its favor, as the decline of the US in relative comprehensive national power and global influence keeps advancing and the world gets used to the “post-American century.”

Clearly, the leaderships in Moscow and Beijing weaned on dialectical materialism have done their homework while building their alliance attuned to the 21st century.

This article was produced in partnership by Indian Punchline and Globetrotter, a project of the Independent Media Institute, which provided it to Asia Times. It is the final article in a series.

M K Bhadrakumar is a former Indian diplomat.

https://asiatimes.com/2020/10/russia-and-china-cementing-an-enduring-alliance/


"Clearly, this is a prelude to Russia’s deeper cooperation with China on creating an integrated missile defense system."

An Integrated Misile Defence System between China and Russia 😳
 
China–Russia cooperation on Missile Attack Early Warning Systems
20 November 2020
Author: Alexander Korolev, UNSW

According to some recent analyses, a new China–Russia missile attack early warning system is nearing completion. It will be based on the Russian Tundra satellites and Voronezh modular ground-based radar stations set up in Chinese territory.



Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting on the sideline of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit in Brasilia, Brazil, 13 November 2019 (Photo: Reuters/Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Kremlin).


The system will provide advance information on potential incoming missiles’ trajectory, speed, time-to-target and other critical information necessary for an effective interception.
The integration of China and Russia’s missile attack early warning systems is predicted to make China–Russia military integration and interdependence match the level of the advanced alliance relationships the United States has developed with countries such as France and the United Kingdom.

On 3 October 2019, during the 16th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was helping China to build its missile attack early warning system. Putin added that, ‘I don’t think I will reveal a big secret here. It will become known anyway’, but also acknowledged that this ‘will fundamentally enhance the defence capability of China because currently only the United States and Russia have such a system’.

Subsequently, China and Russia were reported to have signed contracts worth US$60 million to develop software for the new system. Sergei Boev, the chief designer of the missile attack early warning system and the General Director of the Russian Vimpel Interstate Corporation involved in the software project, later stated that cooperation with China in this area was ‘ongoing’ and that ‘we cannot provide more details since it has to do with confidential agreements’.

Cooperation between China and Russia in the area of strategic arms is not a ‘big secret’ but an outcome of the consistent and incremental consolidation of China–Russia strategic alignment since the end of the Cold War. In the area of missile attack early warning systems, cooperation can be traced back to at least May 2016, when China and Russia launched a new joint regular military exercise, Aerospace Security, which took place in the Central Research Institution of the Russian Armed Forces and became the first China–Russa computer-simulated missile defence drill.

The second joint drills of this type, Aerospace Security 2017, happened in Beijing in December 2017. According to China’s National Defense Ministry, these drills were meant to bolster bilateral cooperation and secure strategic balance in the Asia Pacific. The main task was ‘to work out joint planning of combat operations when organising air missile defences, operation and mutual fire support’.

The third such drill, Aerospace Security 2019, took place in Russia in 2019 with the main tasks being responding to potential ballistic and cruise missile strikes over the two countries’ territories. In this context, the announcement that Russia was helping China to build a missile attack early warning system is an indication of China–Russia long-term strategic cooperation entering a new, more advanced, but entirely expected stage.

Nevertheless, Russia sharing missile attack early warning capabilities with China is significant from both military–technical and geopolitical standpoints. It enhances China’s defence capabilities immensely because China obtains a powerful tool to protect itself from a hypothetical disarming first strike from the United States. Moreover, it opens avenues for the integration of China and Russia’s early warning systems. When warning stations in Russia and China are merged into a single complex, this increases the speed with which the two countries can be warned of and intercept a potential missile attack.

According to a retired deputy commander of Russia’s air force, Alexander Luzan, Russia will also benefit from such a merger because the creation of a unified information space and data exchange with Chinese radars will mean that ‘the security of our country [Russia] from the east will be better ensured’. Some Moscow-based defence analysts argue that integration of the two countries’ early warning systems facilitates further convergence of Russia and China’s defence strategies — resulting in the formation of a common defence policy.

Equally significant are the geopolitical implications. Strategic arms — and specifically missile attack early warning systems — are the most critical and sensitive aspect of any country’s defence capabilities. China and Russia extending their cooperation into this area is a significant leap in terms of bilateral trust.

While both countries emphasise that their cooperation is not directed against third countries, it unfolds in the context of the simultaneous deterioration of both US–China and US–Russia relations, which generates an external compulsion that removes any political barriers constraining China and Russia from entering a de-facto alliance relationship.

Refraining from using the word ‘alliance’ does not mean that an alliance is not possible. Rather, delaying the official announcements, or not making an announcement at all, may be beneficial to both China and Russia. The United States may find itself in a position where it is no longer capable of tackling the growing capabilities of a China–Russia alliance, whether formal or tacit.

Given the current international circumstances, for the United States to be able to reverse China–Russia strategic cooperation will be difficult and will have to involve decisions that require a considerable amount of political will.

Alexander Korolev is a Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations at the University of New South Wales, Sydney.

https://www.eastasiaforum.org/2020/...tion-on-missile-attack-early-warning-systems/

So, The Integration of Missile Defence System between China and Russia really happening now 😳


That's mean :

If any country shot cruise/balistic missile to Chinese Territory from Atlantic Ocean, Artic, and Northern Pacific. Russian Missile Defence System will Defend China & Shot that Missile with their Missile Defence System.
and,
If any country shot cruise/balistic missile to Russian Territory from West Pacific, South Pacific, and Hindia Ocean. Chinese Missile Defence System will Defend Russia & Shot that Missile with their Missile Defence System also.

US cowboy and her little puppet in Big trouble right now :D
 
Daniel808 said:
Clearly, this is a prelude to Russia’s deeper cooperation with China on creating an integrated missile defense system. Importantly, it signifies that Russia is creating a military alliance with China and raising the stakes should the US decide to attack either country.
Click to expand...
Still a defensive security partnership. However, a very significant one especially considering China's no-first use policy.

As long as the US does not develop interventionist and expansionist mindset, they should not worry about this. In the end, if the US has values and interests to protect, so do China and Russia.

The sick man of the world has no rigth and ability to dictate its own version of ideology to the rest of the world's capable independent nations.
 
TaiShang said:
Still a defensive security partnership. However, a very significant one especially considering China's no-first use policy.

As long as the US does not develop interventionist and expansionist mindset, they should not worry about this. In the end, if the US has values and interests to protect, so do China and Russia.

The sick man of the world has no rigth and ability to dictate its own version of ideology to the rest of the world's capable independent nations.
Click to expand...

Indeed, agree with you bro @TaiShang
Especially, China's have No First Use policy for Nuclear. So this Missile Defence System and Alliance, would be a Guarantee for China to be able to launch Second Strike to that sick Warmongering country.

With The Integration of Missile Defence System from China & Russia, that will enable China to detect incoming balistic missile far enough from Artic or Northern Atlantic direction.

It will be a huge political boost also for China & Russia, because if that Sick warmongering country dare to launch cruise/balistic missile toward China or Russia territory, it will be an Open Declaration of War to both countries :coffee:
 
This is BIG. If we include Chinese expertise in Quantum comm and 5G, we can create a huge early warning system, if we include Pakistan and Iran, it will be one continuous system. Wow....., Cuba and Venezuela, this can become huge.
 
bshifter said:
This is in contrast to some idiot here who keeps pushing the garbage narrative of how Russians distrust China
Click to expand...
Basic lesson in Russian history is a distrust of foreigners by Russians, any Russian historian teaches you that. And ow, aw, at this Russian-Chinese partnership. China is gonna learn that Moscow serves Washington the hard way.

Make sure China does not share anything with Moscow they would not tell trump. Yeltsin placed KGB putin there for a reason, a Western agent Yeltsin and putin propose faux nationalism to fool the Russians, the same as trump fools the Amerikans. There is zero difference between putin and trump. Controlled by the same exact groups: zionists, neocons, nazis, Russian mafia, Khazars, and London.

putin is funneling dollars to a candidate in Italy who wants the world to sue China trillion of euros and have hanging of Xi and other Chinese. putin is funding that cr*p.

You buy weapons from Russia in a faux friendship so Moscow does not openly come out of the closet and declare they were always on the side of Washington.
Republicans are now pro-nazism, and anti-China, they want to stop hating Russia and focus on the new cold war with China. That is what Russia wants, they clearly supported trump at the determent of China and Chinese interests.

Neo-lib Dems are Russia, Russia, Russia. They want fair relations with China, and to isolate Russia for Russian expansionism.

In having an alliance with Russia. China displeases both sides, and putin is gonna side with the Republicans in advent of war and ditch China.

Don't get into any military alliance with Russia, if China seeks peace. China should be seeking multilateralism.

Lesson from WWI:
(1) German alliance with A-H got Germany involved in a war they did not want.
(2) Italy failed to keep the defensive alliance because they called the war an offensive one against Serbia - so they switched sides and abandoned th Triple Alliance.
(3) Turkey's involvement in the war, led to the Balfour Declaration. UK was promised US enterence into WWI, if Britain promised to give Palestine to the jews. So Turkey fighting caused the Western Front to collapse because the jews were opposed to two things, Turkey holding Palestine and the Russian Tsar winning. So the zionists wanted the Tsar gone and Turkey to lose. And the zionists got US into the war in 1917 for the sole reason of Turkey being in the war.

There is many times when allies bring baggage.

China has to be strong enough in a war to take on Russia, US, Australia, India, Britain and France. With zero allies. Germany could take on Russia and France at the same time. China should focus on this.

Promote good relations with Russia so they don't switch sides anytime soon.
 
Han Patriot said:
This is BIG. If we include Chinese expertise in Quantum comm and 5G, we can create a huge early warning system, if we include Pakistan and Iran, it will be one continuous system. Wow....., Cuba and Venezuela, this can become huge.
Click to expand...
Yes bro, after this Integration Project done.
We can Integrate China & Russia Missile Defence System with our ally Pakistan and Iran under Protection of China & Russia Nuclear Umbrella.

So if those Indian dare to send balistic missile to Karachi for example.
India will be attacked by Balistic Missile not only from Pakistan Nuclear Arsenal, but also from China & Russia Nuclear Arsenal.

That's applied to Iran too.
If little Israel dare to Nuke Teheran for example. China, Russia, and Pakistan will erase those little israel from World Map with their Nuclear Arsenal :coffee:

Poor indian and israel
 
Daniel808 said:
Indeed, agree with you bro @TaiShang
Especially, China's have No First Use policy for Nuclear. So this Missile Defence System and Alliance, would be a Guarantee for China to be able to launch Second Strike to that sick Warmongering country.

With The Integration of Missile Defence System from China & Russia, that will enable China to detect incoming balistic missile far enough from Artic or Northern Atlantic direction.

It will be a huge political boost also for China & Russia, because if that Sick warmongering country dare to launch cruise/balistic missile toward China or Russia territory, it will be an Open Declaration of War to both countries :coffee:
Click to expand...
Basically, the multipolar world system is being solidified. The two-decade long free ride in the post Cold War has ended. The sick man of the world cannot dictate its will on others. Even medium power countries are able to resist now. Just as liberal warmonger Obama failed in this, Conservative warmonger Trump has also failed. The sick regime has tried all its cards, including a full-spectrum assault on China and Russia, but, eventually, it failed miserably, and found itself being knocked-down by a virus which Vietnam has comfortably dealt with.
 
A Chinese missile early warning system –based on the Russian Tundra satellites and Voronezh ground-based radar stations may be closer to completion going by recent events and statements.​
“Russia is helping China to build a missile attack warning system that could significantly increase China's defense capabilities,” a commentary in the semi-official Global Times newspaper said Wednesday as part of an article on China-Russia defence cooperation following the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) contingent participation in the June 25 Russian Victory Day Parade.​
The article recalled a 2019 statement by Russian President Putin that his country was helping China build a missile detection system.​
Separately, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense said June 24 that China is firmly opposed to the US deploying intermediate-range missiles in the Asian-Pacific region. Senior Colonel Wu Qian, stated in the official news website of the PLA "If the US insists on the deployment, it will be a provocation at China's doorstep. China will never sit idle and will take all necessary countermeasures," he said.​
With the PLA flexing its muscles against Taiwan, Japan, in the South China Sea and against India; having anti-missile systems such as the Russian built S-400 may need to be supplemented by a missile warning system that will provide advance information of the missile’s speed, trajectory and time-to-target so that a decision can be taken as to when and how to intercept it.
Last month, Russia set up the basic space segment of its ‘Kupol,’ missile attack early warning system to continuously monitor US territory for possible ballistic missile launches.​
"With the launch of the fourth Tundra satellite from the Plesetsk cosmodrome on May 22, the Kupol integrated space system has been set up to track launches of ballistic missiles and space rockets from the territory of the United States,” TASS reported quoting sources in the Russian Aerospace Forces.​
The Tundra satellites are equipped with infrared surveillance devices to track with high precision missiles launches against the background of the Earth’s surface. They can track the trajectory of aballistic missiles and predict where the warhead will fall.​
The first three Tundra satellites were launched in 2015, 2017 and 2019 and the latest one in May 2020. A further 5 satellite launches are planned which will enable the Kupol to track missile launches from anywhere in the world.​
The Kupol missile attack early warning system consists of the space segment that currently comprises four Tundra satellites and the ground-based component that consists of Voronezh radar stations.​
Following the set up of the Kupol integrated space system in Russia, China could be setting up the Voronezh radar stations in its territory to acquire data from the Tundra satellites and track missiles. The Voronezh radar stations are designed to be modular and can be easily assembled and dismantled to escape getting targeted.
 
Daniel808 said:
Russia and China Cementing an Enduring Alliance
The previous 'model alliance' between Moscow and Beijing has evolved into real military defense collaboration
By MK BHADRAKUMAROCTOBER 11, 2020

View attachment 691819 Russian and Chinese soldiers take aim in a 2018 joint military exercise. Image: Twitter

The strategic import of Russia’s transfer of advanced missile early-warning knowhow to China needs to be properly understood. It implies a virtual military alliance.

The transfer of the Missile Attack Warning System (known by its Russian initials SPRN) coincided with a massive Russian military exercise, dubbed Center-2019 (Tsentr-2019), held from September 16 to 21 last year in western Russia.

To that exercise, the People’s Liberation Army’s Western Theater Command dispatched an undisclosed number of Type 96A main battle tanks, H-6K strategic bombers, JH-7A fighter bombers, J-11 fighter jets, Il-76 and Y-9 transport aircraft, and Z-10 attack helicopters.
On the Russian side, the exercise reportedly involved 128,000 servicemen, more than 20,000 pieces of hardware including 15 warships, 600 aircraft, 250 tanks, about 450 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, and up to 200 artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems.


The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the main objective of the strategic command post exercise was to verify readiness levels of its military and to improve interoperability.

As far back as May 2016, Russia and China had begun their first simulated computer anti-missile defense exercises. An announcement in Moscow at that time described it as “the first joint Russian-Chinese computer-enabled command-staff anti-missile defense exercises,” which was held at the scientific research center of Russian Aerospace Defense Forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry explained that the exercises’ main goal was to drill “joint maneuvers and operations of rapid reaction anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense units of Russia and China in a bid to defend the territory from occasional and provocative strikes by ballistic and cruise missiles.”

It said, “The Russian and Chinese sides will use the results of the exercises to discuss proposals on Russian-Chinese military cooperation in the field of anti-missile defense.”

Therefore, suffice to say the transfer of the SPRN was far from a “standalone” event. In plain terms, this is about Russia providing China with exclusive know-how to counter US missile strikes as well as to develop “second-strike capability” that is crucial to the maintenance of strategic balance.

The SPRN consists of powerful long-range radars with the capability to detect incoming ballistic missiles and warheads.

View attachment 691816

If Beijing buys the more powerful and longer-range S-500 anti-missile system (which Russia is beginning to produce and deploy) in addition to the S-400s, Russia will be in a position to help China build and influence the architecture of a future integrated PLA-SPRN missile-defense capability.

For China, that will represent a strategic stabilizing factor vis-a-vis the US, providing reliable information on potential American missile launches and the ability to calculate their possible impact points.

Plainly put, the Russian system can guarantee for the leadership in Beijing tens of minutes of reliable early warning of an imminent enemy missile strike before impact, allowing for appropriate decisions on launching China’s nuclear missiles in a reply salvo.

Clearly, this is a prelude to Russia’s deeper cooperation with China on creating an integrated missile defense system. Importantly, it signifies that Russia is creating a military alliance with China and raising the stakes should the US decide to attack either country.


A Moscow-based foreign-affairs analyst, Vladimir Frolov, told CBS News last year, “If the Chinese missile attack warning system will be integrated with Russia’s, we will get increased detection range for the US ballistic missiles launched from submarines in the South Pacific and Indian Ocean, where we have problems with fast detection.”

To be sure, the Russia-China alliance is far more nuanced than it first appears. In a rare display of warm personal relations, President Xi Jinping said in an interview with Russian media ahead of his trip to Russia in June last year, “I have had closer interactions with President Putin than with any other foreign colleague. He is my best and bosom friend. I cherish dearly our deep friendship.”

At a ceremony in the Kremlin during the visit, marking the 70th anniversary of Russian-Chinese diplomatic ties, Xi told his counterpart Vladimir Putin that China was “ready to go hand in hand with you.”

Xi said, “The Russian-Chinese relations, which are entering a new stage, are based on solid mutual trust and strategic bilateral support. We need to cherish the precious mutual trust.

“We need to boost bilateral support in matters that are critically important to us, to firmly maintain the strategic direction of Russian-Chinese relations despite all kinds of interference and sabotage. The Russian-Chinese relations, which are entering a new era, serve as a reliable guarantee of peace and stability on the globe.”

View attachment 691820

Conclusion
The US National Security Strategy (NSS) document dated December 2017, the first of its kind in Donald Trump’s presidency, characterized Russia and China as “revisionist” powers. The concept of revisionism is flexible enough to hold various meanings that typically distinguish between states that accept the status quo distribution of power in the international system and those that seek to alter it to their advantage.

Quintessentially, Russia and China contest a set of neoliberal practices that have evolved in the post-World War II international order validating selective use of human rights as a universal value to legitimize Western intervention in the domestic affairs of sovereign states.

On the other hand, they also accept and continuously affirm their commitment to a number of fundamental precepts of the international order – in particular, the primacy of state sovereignty and territorial integrity, the importance of international law, and the centrality of the United Nations and the key role of the Security Council.

Critically, Russia and China have acted as rule takers rather than challengers in their participation in the global financial institutions. China is a leading exponent of globalization and free trade. In sum, Russia’s and China’s view of the operation of the international system conforms in a large part to Westphalian precepts.

In geopolitical terms, nonetheless, the NSS document says, “China and Russia challenge American power, influence, and interests, attempting to erode American security and prosperity.… China and Russia want to shape a world antithetical to US values and interests. China seeks to displace the United States in the Indo-Pacific region.…

“Russia aims to weaken US influence in the world and divide us from our allies and partners.… Russia is investing in new military capabilities, including nuclear systems that remain the most significant existential threat to the United States.”

Clearly, the previous “model alliance” between Russia and China has evolved into a “real alliance” today. The internal dynamics of China-Russia relations have become increasingly strong and exceed any influences from the external international environment.

The expanding strategic partnership has already brought comprehensive benefits to both countries and has become a common strategic asset. At the same time, it strengthens their respective status on the international stage and provides basic support for the diplomacy of both countries.

The heart of the matter is that the Russia-China alliance does not conform to the norms of a classic alliance system. For want of a better way of characterizing it, one may call it a “plug-in” alliance. In normal life, it can perform a range of “customizable options” while also providing support for any specific functionality that may arise. It enjoys a great deal of flexibility.

The Russia-China alliance has no intention to confront the US militarily. But its posturing is geared to deter a US attack on either, or both. Simply put, a race of attrition is on. And it is going to be more and more frustrating for the US, as Russia has lately moved in to challenge the so-called “Indo-Pacific strategy.”

View attachment 691818


Russian criticism of the “Indo-Pacific strategy” has become strident. This is happening at a time when tensions are rising in the Taiwan Strait.

On September 17, the Kremlin expressed alarm that “the military activities of non-regional powers” (read the US and its allies) were causing tensions and the Eastern Military District based in Khabarovsk, one of Russia’s four strategic commands, was being reinforced with a mixed aviation division command unit and an air defense brigade.

The US cannot win this contestation by its very nature. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is useless, since three of its four members – Australia, Japan and India – have no reason to regard Russia as a revisionist power or to be hostile toward it.

Some American pundits say the answer lies in the US reverting to its trans-Atlantic ties, which Trump neglected, and if Joe Biden becomes president he can energize Euro-Atlanticism in Europe overnight. But that is not as simple as it sounds.

The point is, as former German foreign minister Joschka Fischer once wrote, the growing trans-Atlantic “rift” is borne out of an alienation – a mix of disagreements, lack of mutual trust and respect, and divergent priorities – that dates back to the pre-Trump era, and it will not end even if a new incumbent enters the White House. Besides, there are many European states that do not share the United States’ hostility toward Russia and China.

The paradox of the Sino-Soviet alliance lies here. The US cannot overwhelm that alliance unless it defeats both China and Russia together, simultaneously. The alliance, meanwhile, also happens to be on the right side of history. Time works in its favor, as the decline of the US in relative comprehensive national power and global influence keeps advancing and the world gets used to the “post-American century.”

Clearly, the leaderships in Moscow and Beijing weaned on dialectical materialism have done their homework while building their alliance attuned to the 21st century.

This article was produced in partnership by Indian Punchline and Globetrotter, a project of the Independent Media Institute, which provided it to Asia Times. It is the final article in a series.

M K Bhadrakumar is a former Indian diplomat.

https://asiatimes.com/2020/10/russia-and-china-cementing-an-enduring-alliance/


"Clearly, this is a prelude to Russia’s deeper cooperation with China on creating an integrated missile defense system."

An Integrated Misile Defence System between China and Russia 😳
Click to expand...
Well I hope that Pakistan can join this alliance between Russia and China. I have long advocated Pakistan establishing close relationship with Russia, based education, culture, economic, political and military.
 
