peace-generating idea : 50-50 sharing of oil and fish wealth in South China Sea, and new canal linking

and how about a new canal, linking the Black Sea to the Caspian sea at Rostov on Don (https://www.google.com/maps/place/R...248b451e48b4d04!8m2!3d47.2354221!4d39.7018433)
and then to the Indian Ocean via Ashgabat, Turkmenistan (https://www.google.com/maps/place/A...e9!8m2!3d37.9604406!4d58.326416!10m2!1e3!2e14) or even through Iran[1] and then to Afghanistan, to enable the Chinese and the Indians from India (who would make their own link-up canal and rail infrastructure and deals with the new Taliban government of Afghanistan, to mine the minerals we here in the west need for our computer chips and bike and car batteries).
This would save the world a whole lot of shame from the pictures of those little kids mining for toxic minerals that make up these new batteries and computer chip components!
[1] (an oil rich nation, already an ally of China+Russia+Venezuela, and i think Venezuela will link up with Equador to provide efficient landroutes from Brazil to a new naval port reasonably far east of Caracas, Venezuela (https://www.google.com/maps/place/V...:0xdca0f2587cd54dd3!8m2!3d6.42375!4d-66.58973), for instance in Higuerote or Rio Chico or even more east than that.
got a new rule of wisdom in war and times leading into potential war (aka cold wars) : avoid civilian casualties in all future possible war scenarios, build cargo train lines to offset shipping cost, build city-wide transfer stations from rail to trucks to deliver into town/city}
The Afghan government should get 22% for themselves, 8% for Pakistan (who helped them through the war, and 70% to China/India/Whomever helps them mine the minerals by automated mining equipment, which costs a lot of money to bring into Afghanistan, operate, and bring back the mined minerals to the Xinjang region (probably by cargo train).
The Chinese government should make a (secret or not) deal of ambiguity {to not speak publicly in favor of Taiwanese independence from China anymore} from the Taiwanese leaders to be supplied a reasonable but not too large portion of these Afghan computer chip and (car/bike)-battery minerals, and with the Indians and Japanese and Americans too (who could sell it to Europe as next-gen computer chip products).
with regards & respect,
peacegen@defence.pk forums (google search : peacegen site:defence.pk)
peacefan@usmessageboard.com forums
peacefan@forums.marokko.nl
official Hollywood and book/script-writing alias : Gavan Hoverswell, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075861327752
and then to the Indian Ocean via Ashgabat, Turkmenistan (https://www.google.com/maps/place/A...e9!8m2!3d37.9604406!4d58.326416!10m2!1e3!2e14) or even through Iran[1] and then to Afghanistan, to enable the Chinese and the Indians from India (who would make their own link-up canal and rail infrastructure and deals with the new Taliban government of Afghanistan, to mine the minerals we here in the west need for our computer chips and bike and car batteries).
This would save the world a whole lot of shame from the pictures of those little kids mining for toxic minerals that make up these new batteries and computer chip components!
[1] (an oil rich nation, already an ally of China+Russia+Venezuela, and i think Venezuela will link up with Equador to provide efficient landroutes from Brazil to a new naval port reasonably far east of Caracas, Venezuela (https://www.google.com/maps/place/V...:0xdca0f2587cd54dd3!8m2!3d6.42375!4d-66.58973), for instance in Higuerote or Rio Chico or even more east than that.
got a new rule of wisdom in war and times leading into potential war (aka cold wars) : avoid civilian casualties in all future possible war scenarios, build cargo train lines to offset shipping cost, build city-wide transfer stations from rail to trucks to deliver into town/city}
The Afghan government should get 22% for themselves, 8% for Pakistan (who helped them through the war, and 70% to China/India/Whomever helps them mine the minerals by automated mining equipment, which costs a lot of money to bring into Afghanistan, operate, and bring back the mined minerals to the Xinjang region (probably by cargo train).
The Chinese government should make a (secret or not) deal of ambiguity {to not speak publicly in favor of Taiwanese independence from China anymore} from the Taiwanese leaders to be supplied a reasonable but not too large portion of these Afghan computer chip and (car/bike)-battery minerals, and with the Indians and Japanese and Americans too (who could sell it to Europe as next-gen computer chip products).
with regards & respect,
peacegen@defence.pk forums (google search : peacegen site:defence.pk)
peacefan@usmessageboard.com forums
peacefan@forums.marokko.nl
official Hollywood and book/script-writing alias : Gavan Hoverswell, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075861327752