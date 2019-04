PDP - Political Desk

Pakistan Defence Party is not a registered political party in Pakistan. Till now, there is no leader, Centeral executive committee, youth wing, lawyer wing or women wing of Pakistan Defence Party. There is no official membership form, slogan, manifesto or constitution of this party. The existence of this phenomena is based on previous thread & this is an another attempt to keep this sense of humour alive on this forum.



To be very precise, Pakistan Defence Party is a new phenomena. The people critical of current political parties & defence enthusiasts can associate themself with this new phenomena. You all are founding members of this new political revolution. I hope we will next win elections with simple majority. Let's prepare roadmap of success & new vision for our motherland.



Please like PDP Page & share your video messages with your vision & give me opportunity to announce chairman of the party. Design logo, flag, manifesto & cover photo.





Click to expand...