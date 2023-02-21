PDM's latest gift - reforming institutions to destroy meritocracy.

Do you all remember the Doctor who reported Nawaz Sharif’s dropping platelets & recommended him compulsory foreign treatment?Well, to reward him - Hamza Shehbaz’s last minute intervention in his ending days as CM Punjab murdered merit in almost all top medical universities.So this classic tempering tale starts in 2022, from King Edward Medical University, Lhr. The university needed a new VC and so did FJMU, RMU and FMU. The advertisement was done, applications were called in and the interview process was initiated. Each candidate was awarded a merit score and a list was made.In KE, Dr Asad Aslam Khan, a competent & administratively smart senior Professor having overwhelming points to smoothly become the Vice Chancellor, was standing on top of the merit list with a score of 75. And not only that, he was alsothe top achiever in three other universities - FJMU/UHS/FMU.On the 2nd spot, Professor Zafar Ali Chaudhary stood with 74 points & Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal was at the 3rd with 36.4 score. But guess whose head got the throne of the VC ship? Dr. Mehmood Ayaz - who was resting down in the footnotes of list with only 35 points to his merit.Now this last guy - Dr. Mehmood Ayaz is the guy PMLN has to oblige. In the testing time of tribunals and trials - he helped Nawaz Sharif present a somersaulting Blood report and recommended that thesurvival of his platelet count rested 7 oceans afar - In England.But now, there’s a problem. A problem which always arise when your mechanism of action is essentially spreading tentacles of nepotism & service barter. PMLN also had to bless another guy, the one at the3rd position - Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal. So, It’s a confusing deadlock here.Anyways, when the selection committee finalises it’s decisions on the basis of the scores and names Dr. Asad Aslam (the one on the merit) as the coming VC, the summary - instead of going to theapproving offices - makes it into the discussion house of CM Punjab. To Hamza Shahbaz.He thinks it over, and by one pen stroke - gifts Dr. Mehmood Ayaz (Nawaz Sharif’s doctor) the most prestigious seat any doctor in Pakistan can imagine to hold - Vice Chancellor ship of KE.And for Khalid Masood Gondal, FJMU is chosen for similar sorry slaughter of merit.In Fatima Jinnah Medical University, the same guy who had sweeping scores in interviews, experience, administration and academics, Dr. Asad Aslam Khan, was sidelined & Dr. Khalid M Gondal wasmade the absolute incharge. But yet again, another issue still needs dealing.After adjusting two of it’s people, PMLN is facing a third person demanding similar favours. Dr. Zafar Ali Ch. So the CM staff knocks it’s head to chose the next destination of merit massacre.They stop at Faisalabad Medical University.And here, for the third time - they push Dr. Asad Aslam (the only guy on merit in all these three cases) to the wall and appoint Dr. Zafar Ali Ch. Imagine so much readjustment, distributing seats like you’re the lord of the land - only to make a place for one man!But the story doesn’t end here. In UHS, a top merit professor is yet again ignored. And who’s chosen? Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore. Can you guess who this merit guy was? Yes. Dr Asad Aslam again. An honest man sidelined not in one, but4 universities he toped the list of!This way, Hamza Shahbaz set a dangerous dirty precedent. That of politicising the academic & administrative seats & telling a young doctor that the path to top echelons isn’t excellence but an ability to be a servant of the ruling elite!