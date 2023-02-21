What's new

PDM's latest gift - reforming institutions to destroy meritocracy.

Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,356
5
6,686
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Do you all remember the Doctor who reported Nawaz Sharif’s dropping platelets & recommended him compulsory foreign treatment?

Well, to reward him - Hamza Shehbaz’s last minute intervention in his ending days as CM Punjab murdered merit in almost all top medical universities.

So this classic tempering tale starts in 2022, from King Edward Medical University, Lhr. The university needed a new VC and so did FJMU, RMU and FMU. The advertisement was done, applications were called in and the interview process was initiated. Each candidate was awarded a merit score and a list was made.

In KE, Dr Asad Aslam Khan, a competent & administratively smart senior Professor having overwhelming points to smoothly become the Vice Chancellor, was standing on top of the merit list with a score of 75. And not only that, he was also
the top achiever in three other universities - FJMU/UHS/FMU.

On the 2nd spot, Professor Zafar Ali Chaudhary stood with 74 points & Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal was at the 3rd with 36.4 score. But guess whose head got the throne of the VC ship? Dr. Mehmood Ayaz - who was resting down in the footnotes of list with only 35 points to his merit.

Now this last guy - Dr. Mehmood Ayaz is the guy PMLN has to oblige. In the testing time of tribunals and trials - he helped Nawaz Sharif present a somersaulting Blood report and recommended that the
survival of his platelet count rested 7 oceans afar - In England.

But now, there’s a problem. A problem which always arise when your mechanism of action is essentially spreading tentacles of nepotism & service barter. PMLN also had to bless another guy, the one at the
3rd position - Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal. So, It’s a confusing deadlock here.

Anyways, when the selection committee finalises it’s decisions on the basis of the scores and names Dr. Asad Aslam (the one on the merit) as the coming VC, the summary - instead of going to the
approving offices - makes it into the discussion house of CM Punjab. To Hamza Shahbaz.

He thinks it over, and by one pen stroke - gifts Dr. Mehmood Ayaz (Nawaz Sharif’s doctor) the most prestigious seat any doctor in Pakistan can imagine to hold - Vice Chancellor ship of KE.

And for Khalid Masood Gondal, FJMU is chosen for similar sorry slaughter of merit.

In Fatima Jinnah Medical University, the same guy who had sweeping scores in interviews, experience, administration and academics, Dr. Asad Aslam Khan, was sidelined & Dr. Khalid M Gondal was
made the absolute incharge. But yet again, another issue still needs dealing.

After adjusting two of it’s people, PMLN is facing a third person demanding similar favours. Dr. Zafar Ali Ch. So the CM staff knocks it’s head to chose the next destination of merit massacre.

They stop at Faisalabad Medical University.

And here, for the third time - they push Dr. Asad Aslam (the only guy on merit in all these three cases) to the wall and appoint Dr. Zafar Ali Ch. Imagine so much readjustment, distributing seats like you’re the lord of the land - only to make a place for one man!

But the story doesn’t end here. In UHS, a top merit professor is yet again ignored. And who’s chosen? Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore. Can you guess who this merit guy was? Yes. Dr Asad Aslam again. An honest man sidelined not in one, but
4 universities he toped the list of!

This way, Hamza Shahbaz set a dangerous dirty precedent. That of politicising the academic & administrative seats & telling a young doctor that the path to top echelons isn’t excellence but an ability to be a servant of the ruling elite!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627667141565591555

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627785293209247747

@FuturePAF @akramishaqkhan @Dalit @villageidiot @N.Siddiqui @Mirzali Khan @Maula Jatt @Goenitz @Signalian @SaadH @ziaulislam @Sifar zero
 
Erieye

Erieye

FULL MEMBER
Dec 22, 2022
409
1
426
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
this is literally criminal - two people scoring 75 is sidelined, in every position for people who scored in the 30s WTF

Bleek said:
This way, Hamza Shahbaz set a dangerous dirty precedent. That of politicising the academic & administrative seats & telling a young doctor that the path to top echelons isn’t excellence but an ability to be a servant of the ruling elite!
Click to expand...
One of the main things wrong with Pakistan summed up, and happening at the worst level possible.

No wonder it's a failed country. They can't let go of this habit even near default. what a curse.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
20,429
9
21,603
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Bleek said:
Do you all remember the Doctor who reported Nawaz Sharif’s dropping platelets & recommended him compulsory foreign treatment?

Well, to reward him - Hamza Shehbaz’s last minute intervention in his ending days as CM Punjab murdered merit in almost all top medical universities.

So this classic tempering tale starts in 2022, from King Edward Medical University, Lhr. The university needed a new VC and so did FJMU, RMU and FMU. The advertisement was done, applications were called in and the interview process was initiated. Each candidate was awarded a merit score and a list was made.

In KE, Dr Asad Aslam Khan, a competent & administratively smart senior Professor having overwhelming points to smoothly become the Vice Chancellor, was standing on top of the merit list with a score of 75. And not only that, he was also
the top achiever in three other universities - FJMU/UHS/FMU.

On the 2nd spot, Professor Zafar Ali Chaudhary stood with 74 points & Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal was at the 3rd with 36.4 score. But guess whose head got the throne of the VC ship? Dr. Mehmood Ayaz - who was resting down in the footnotes of list with only 35 points to his merit.

Now this last guy - Dr. Mehmood Ayaz is the guy PMLN has to oblige. In the testing time of tribunals and trials - he helped Nawaz Sharif present a somersaulting Blood report and recommended that the
survival of his platelet count rested 7 oceans afar - In England.

But now, there’s a problem. A problem which always arise when your mechanism of action is essentially spreading tentacles of nepotism & service barter. PMLN also had to bless another guy, the one at the
3rd position - Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal. So, It’s a confusing deadlock here.

Anyways, when the selection committee finalises it’s decisions on the basis of the scores and names Dr. Asad Aslam (the one on the merit) as the coming VC, the summary - instead of going to the
approving offices - makes it into the discussion house of CM Punjab. To Hamza Shahbaz.

He thinks it over, and by one pen stroke - gifts Dr. Mehmood Ayaz (Nawaz Sharif’s doctor) the most prestigious seat any doctor in Pakistan can imagine to hold - Vice Chancellor ship of KE.

And for Khalid Masood Gondal, FJMU is chosen for similar sorry slaughter of merit.

In Fatima Jinnah Medical University, the same guy who had sweeping scores in interviews, experience, administration and academics, Dr. Asad Aslam Khan, was sidelined & Dr. Khalid M Gondal was
made the absolute incharge. But yet again, another issue still needs dealing.

After adjusting two of it’s people, PMLN is facing a third person demanding similar favours. Dr. Zafar Ali Ch. So the CM staff knocks it’s head to chose the next destination of merit massacre.

They stop at Faisalabad Medical University.

And here, for the third time - they push Dr. Asad Aslam (the only guy on merit in all these three cases) to the wall and appoint Dr. Zafar Ali Ch. Imagine so much readjustment, distributing seats like you’re the lord of the land - only to make a place for one man!

But the story doesn’t end here. In UHS, a top merit professor is yet again ignored. And who’s chosen? Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore. Can you guess who this merit guy was? Yes. Dr Asad Aslam again. An honest man sidelined not in one, but
4 universities he toped the list of!

This way, Hamza Shahbaz set a dangerous dirty precedent. That of politicising the academic & administrative seats & telling a young doctor that the path to top echelons isn’t excellence but an ability to be a servant of the ruling elite!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627667141565591555

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627785293209247747

@FuturePAF @akramishaqkhan @Dalit @villageidiot @N.Siddiqui @Mirzali Khan @Maula Jatt @Goenitz @Signalian @SaadH @ziaulislam @Sifar zero
Click to expand...
Lack of punishment
You can do whatever in Pakistan without accountability

Stealing lying in Pakistan isn't a crime
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Chinese citizens attacked in Karachi’s Saddar area, one killed:
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
3K
dreambear
D
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Gandapur threatens GU VC of dire consequences; university closed for indefinite period
Replies
1
Views
509
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
Herat Zonal Hospital faces shortage of female doctors
Replies
0
Views
163
ghazi52
ghazi52
muhammadhafeezmalik
Gomal University closed for indefinite period after threat by ex-minister
Replies
2
Views
436
Clutch
Clutch
D
How upper castes have killed tribal merit: Payal Tadvi
Replies
2
Views
369
Drizzt
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom