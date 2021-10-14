Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Pakistani Siasat
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
PDM to Hold a Power Show in Faisalabad on the 16th of October
Thread starter
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Start date
7 minutes ago
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,306
17
21,530
Country
Location
7 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
When Will China Surpass the US in Military Air Superiority?
Latest: Abid123
A moment ago
Air Warfare
O
Pakistan’s J-17 ‘Thunder’ vs. Russia’s Su-30 Fighter: Who Wins?
Latest: One_Nation
A moment ago
JF-17 Thunder
Greece chose SPIKE NLOS for Armed Forces
Latest: MMM-E
3 minutes ago
Military Forum
O
The Taliban Blames the U.S. for Afghanistan's Growing ISIS Problem
Latest: One_Nation
3 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
My glorius leader(Maryum safder nawaz) visited by our great friend(Us affair attache). imran khan your days are numbered now.
Latest: maverick1977
3 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
O
Pakistan’s J-17 ‘Thunder’ vs. Russia’s Su-30 Fighter: Who Wins?
Latest: One_Nation
A moment ago
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Army | News and Discussions
Latest: iLION12345_1
5 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
PN First Customer of New Generation Naval Air Defence System
Latest: AZADPAKISTAN2009
14 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Capabilities of PAF Dassault MIRAGE-III/V.
Latest: Deltadart
Today at 5:28 PM
Pakistan Air Force
1 wanted Terrorist killed in an IBO of SF's in N Waziristan - ISPR
Latest: Areesh
Today at 5:26 PM
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
My glorius leader(Maryum safder nawaz) visited by our great friend(Us affair attache). imran khan your days are numbered now.
Latest: maverick1977
3 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
PDM to Hold a Power Show in Faisalabad on the 16th of October
Latest: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
7 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
G
Forced conversion law rejected
Latest: Gilljutt
12 minutes ago
Insaf - Justice
PIA suspends its operations for Kabul with immediate effect
Latest: ziaulislam
12 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Russia - Pakistan , gas line (Discussion about strategic Importance)
Latest: AZADPAKISTAN2009
15 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
When Will China Surpass the US in Military Air Superiority?
Latest: Abid123
A moment ago
Air Warfare
Greece chose SPIKE NLOS for Armed Forces
Latest: MMM-E
3 minutes ago
Military Forum
O
China ‘Decodes’ F-22, F-35 Puzzle; Flaunts ‘World’s First Anti-Stealth Radar’ That Can Detect Stealthiest Of Aircraft
Latest: One_Nation
47 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Serbian Military Technical Institute unveils T18 set of protective ballistic equipment
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 5:14 PM
Equipment & Gear
Yugoimport unveils new LAZANSKI 8x8 armored vehicle armed with 57mm cannon
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 5:07 PM
Land Warfare
Country Latest Posts
O
The Taliban Blames the U.S. for Afghanistan's Growing ISIS Problem
Latest: One_Nation
3 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Had a talk with some of my Pakistani contacts, was surprised to know that there are still a lot of links in between BD, and Pak militaries
Latest: Big Tank
5 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: Muhammad Saftain Anjum
15 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Eventually, released video shows PLA humanitarian aid to the captured Indian soldiers in Galwan
Latest: MH.Yang
15 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
A newly-released picture shows a large group of Indian soldiers captured by China PLA in Galwan Valley in 2020
Latest: qwerrty
15 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Pakistani Siasat
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom