PDM sends Toshakhana reference against ex-PM to ECP

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
It was submitted by Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha
1659619679297.png

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Thursday submitted the Toshakhana reference against former prime minister Imran Khan to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The reference was submitted on the behalf of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha. It pleads to disqualify the PTI chairman as the National Assembly member under Article 63(2) of the Constitution because he failed to declare the Toshakhana gifts in his assets.

On July 4, the reference was received by Additional Secretary of the National Assembly Secretariat Muhammad Mushtaq. Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique had confirmed that NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will announce a decision in 30 days which complete today.

Imran has been accused of selling the Toshakhana gifts he received as the premier on high prices. Former president Asif Zardari has also been accused in a Toshakhana gifts case in the past.

Earlier this year in April, the Islamabad High Court had observed that the Toshakhana gifts taken home by individuals should be taken back.

The court had made it clear that there should not be the policy of retaining these gifts on the payment of a certain percentage of money.
