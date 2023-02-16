What's new

PDM police on the way to arrest imran khan

I am lk getting bored of this game; they keep trying to arrest him
but when people come out they get scared off and runaway

I think they poke around to gauge people's response
 
With tens of thousand moving towards the Zaman Park, more likely police at the outskirts will be surrounded by people and have to move away.

And there are thousands at the Zaman Park residence.

Hope sanity prevails.
 
Time for Pakistanis to wake up and teach their government a lesson maybe?
Brother in Pakistan our house had been fired upon many times, our cars vandalized many times, got death threats many times lost financially many times, and dealt with the police many times over the last four decades. If you are willing to pay the price welcome to the club of real political activism.
After bearing all the above you will fear nothing and always handle the cruel elements.
 
Brother in Pakistan our house had been fired upon many times, our cars vandalized many times, got death threats many times lost financially many times, and dealt with the police many times over the last four decades. If you are willing to pay the price welcome to the club of real political activism.
After bearing all the above you will fear nothing and always handle the cruel elements with Jazba e Imani.
Jazba e Imani .....religion has nothing to do with dirty politics in Pakistan. But hopefully, you will be rewarded for your work by the present PMLN govt.
 
Brother in Pakistan our house had been fired upon many times, our cars vandalized many times, got death threats many times lost financially many times, and dealt with the police many times over the last four decades. If you are willing to pay the price welcome to the club of real political activism.
After bearing all the above you will fear nothing and always handle the cruel elements with Jazba e Imani.
Yeah by supporting corrupt nawaz and party what a jazba

On topic:. Huge crowd there and now people and police left

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626320154328956929
 

