PDM police on the way to arrest imran khan

Nayamulk said: Time for Pakistanis to wake up and teach their government a lesson maybe? Click to expand...

Brother in Pakistan our house had been fired upon many times, our cars vandalized many times, got death threats many times lost financially many times, and dealt with the police many times over the last four decades. If you are willing to pay the price welcome to the club of real political activism.After bearing all the above you will fear nothing and always handle the cruel elements.