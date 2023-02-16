PDM police on the way to arrest imran khan

Imran Khan
Seems like they would do a mini false flag as well, to make it quick and rough. If they will try... lets see...
Mariam Nawaz greatest wish to arrest Imran Khan ...
not video Rani ..she is Pornz Rani..ruined to many lives ...people like Arshad Malik etc etcMust be a flag march to impress video Rani.
Rana: Look I tried my best.
Brother in Pakistan our house had been fired upon many times, our cars vandalized many times, got death threats many times lost financially many times, and dealt with the police many times over the last four decades. If you are willing to pay the price welcome to the club of real political activism.Time for Pakistanis to wake up and teach their government a lesson maybe?
After bearing all the above you will fear nothing and always handle the cruel elements with Jazba e Imani.
