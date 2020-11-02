PDM PML N Rejected By People Of Pakistan

Nice idea, why don't we call it something like, operation smashlight, or searchspite, or burnbright etc etc..?none of it matters , bring every remaining bhutto and Sharif and Achakzai' and Asfandyar and Maulana diesel to chowks and hang them , that is what a revolution look like , all these families combine have more blood of Pakistanis on their hands than terrorism .
Hanging the leadership of parties that represent a majority of the electorate, what could possibly go wrong?
By the way, aren't revolutions really for removing incumbents? Government organised removals of opposition are called a 'crackdown' not a 'revolution'.
The peoples rejection is already evident from 2018 elections. PDM is only a collection of ethno fascist and religious sectarianists. This fight needs to be fought with patriotism, unity and rule of law. Central Punjab population specifically need to be educated what this movement really stands for and the fault lines being exploited by them for their personal interests. Violence is the last thing anyone wants from the Pro Pakistani side - it will give them the martyrdom and legitimacy they are so eagerly looking for.
I did not mention any pious people in my post, you are reading to much mate ..the pious people you mentioned awards thaikas and land to MaslihatInc its how boys pocket swell and in return they protect the gems like zardaris shareefs etc!
I am sure you have your own namesI have even better names but probably against forum rules.
Haan pti be yeh chaathi hai, pmln and ppp mein himut hai tu leker aye no confidence motion in parliament...they wont since they knew some of their members will vote for the pti just like in senate elections.....already 4 PMLN sitting MNAs have left pmln ..forget national assembly pmln should first try their luck in punjab assemblyNiazi is rejected by People of Pakistan. Imran khan ko parliament sy vote of confidence lena chahiye