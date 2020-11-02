What's new

PDM PML N Rejected By People Of Pakistan

YeBeWarned

YeBeWarned

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 25, 2016
16,869
11
24,084
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
none of it matters , bring every remaining bhutto and Sharif and Achakzai' and Asfandyar and Maulana diesel to chowks and hang them , that is what a revolution look like , all these families combine have more blood of Pakistanis on their hands than terrorism .
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
7,393
90
14,961
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Sizable showing by PTI supporters, impressive!

YeBeWarned said:
none of it matters , bring every remaining bhutto and Sharif and Achakzai' and Asfandyar and Maulana diesel to chowks and hang them , that is what a revolution look like , all these families combine have more blood of Pakistanis on their hands than terrorism .
Click to expand...
Nice idea, why don't we call it something like, operation smashlight, or searchspite, or burnbright etc etc..?
Hanging the leadership of parties that represent a majority of the electorate, what could possibly go wrong?

By the way, aren't revolutions really for removing incumbents? Government organised removals of opposition are called a 'crackdown' not a 'revolution'.
 
YeBeWarned

YeBeWarned

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 25, 2016
16,869
11
24,084
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jungibaaz said:
Nice idea, why don't we call it something like, operation smashlight, or searchspite, or burnbright etc etc..?
Hanging the leadership of parties that represent a majority of the electorate, what could possibly go wrong?

By the way, aren't revolutions really for removing incumbents? Government organised removals of opposition are called a 'crackdown' not a 'revolution'.
Click to expand...
I have a better name, Operation clean sweep .. we want to clean all that garbage from our land once and for all , unfortunately this is the only solution for these scums .
 
B

Baz2020

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2020
165
0
181
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
YeBeWarned said:
none of it matters , bring every remaining bhutto and Sharif and Achakzai' and Asfandyar and Maulana diesel to chowks and hang them , that is what a revolution look like , all these families combine have more blood of Pakistanis on their hands than terrorism .
Click to expand...
That would be a dream come true
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
9,258
-21
8,634
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
YeBeWarned said:
none of it matters , bring every remaining bhutto and Sharif and Achakzai' and Asfandyar and Maulana diesel to chowks and hang them , that is what a revolution look like , all these families combine have more blood of Pakistanis on their hands than terrorism .
Click to expand...
the pious people you mentioned awards thaikas and land to MaslihatInc its how boys pocket swell and in return they protect the gems like zardaris shareefs etc!
 
TheDarkKnight

TheDarkKnight

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
952
2
1,018
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hum555 said:
Click to expand...
The peoples rejection is already evident from 2018 elections. PDM is only a collection of ethno fascist and religious sectarianists. This fight needs to be fought with patriotism, unity and rule of law. Central Punjab population specifically need to be educated what this movement really stands for and the fault lines being exploited by them for their personal interests. Violence is the last thing anyone wants from the Pro Pakistani side - it will give them the martyrdom and legitimacy they are so eagerly looking for.
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,449
-1
9,577
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
waqasmwi said:
Niazi is rejected by People of Pakistan. Imran khan ko parliament sy vote of confidence lena chahiye
Click to expand...
Haan pti be yeh chaathi hai, pmln and ppp mein himut hai tu leker aye no confidence motion in parliament...they wont since they knew some of their members will vote for the pti just like in senate elections.....already 4 PMLN sitting MNAs have left pmln ..forget national assembly pmln should first try their luck in punjab assembly ;)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top