PDM PML N Rejected By People Of Pakistan

The peoples rejection is already evident from 2018 elections. PDM is only a collection of ethno fascist and religious sectarianists. This fight needs to be fought with patriotism, unity and rule of law. Central Punjab population specifically need to be educated what this movement really stands for and the fault lines being exploited by them for their personal interests. Violence is the last thing anyone wants from the Pro Pakistani side - it will give them the martyrdom and legitimacy they are so eagerly looking for.