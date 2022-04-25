PDM Minister Criticized by Cuban Ambassador for Humiliating his Country

Cuba and North Korea should be the model because they are developed and self-reliant to a large extent despite the decades of illegal sanctions by Western governments.He said he does not want Pakistan to turn into Cuba or North Korea. "We have to set Pakistan on the path of [development, like] Malaysia, Turkey, China and South Korea."
The DPRK is an utter hellhole and everyone is poor in cubaGood to find @Areesh supporting Cuba. And the minister saying this :
Cuba and North Korea should be the model because they are developed and self-reliant to a large extent despite the decades of illegal sanctions by Western governments.
One particular retired mod and jaali Aristotle have a lot in common, maybe they are the same
The DPRK is an utter hellhole and everyone is poor in cuba
is equality of misery really your thing ?
communism = depression, poverty, food shortages, some authority controlling every aspect of your life..
fvck communism