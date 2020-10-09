What's new

PDM Jalsa News and Updates

hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
15,094
-19
19,789
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Never has there been such a gathering of clowns, idiots, morons, looters and gadeh

In the middle of a Pandemic no less, just to emphasize the point of how jahil these people are

Get ready for a circus where each clown tries to out do each other

idiots-idiots-everywhere-qulckmeme-com-6655325.png
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
16,018
7
18,342
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan ki tareeq ka sab sa bara Jalsa.............Hukumat ki tanga kaamp gain. Kal Nleague ki mutawaqa press conference.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
If you break the law, will send you straight to jail: PM Imran Khan
Replies
1
Views
350
hussain0216
hussain0216

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top