What's new

PDM Govt Plans to arrest Imran Khan

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
2,600
2
6,030
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Last edited by a moderator:
S

Sal12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 3, 2013
993
-3
1,843
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
IK has started hitting the establishment this week in his recent speeches and now they are looking to arrest him.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
18,314
48
24,116
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Some people just want to watch the country burn.

Pathetic.

I hope for once that the people come out. Lock down the red zone, go to Jinnah Avenue...fill the place with people, push away the containers there, and show resistance.

Liberty Chowk par protest say kuch nhn honay wala, Punjab main PTI ki hi hakoomat hai. Go to Islamabad and lock the place down.

I for once now wish I was still there.

FIR under 7 ATA just because of saying 'We will file a case against you'...you have got to be kidding me. And the IG got 'terrorized' because of this?

I hope that I don't get to be in the same room with this IG again and have to pretend to talk nice to him.
 
P

Pakstallion

FULL MEMBER
Apr 5, 2019
250
1
700
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
It is most likely something big and silly might happen in the next few hours. Allah raham karay watan e aziz par.
Click to expand...
Or Lakh lanat on those behind this.
lastofthepatriots said:
Jeez... Hopefully IK for once in his life took the advice of Sheikh Rasheed and disappeared like a ghost.
Click to expand...
no need to hide. Most popular person in hand cuffs will be great imagery. You can put IK behind bars but it’s Bajwa who will be in prison. He must be terrified of everyone around him.
 
S

Sal12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 3, 2013
993
-3
1,843
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Wherever Bajwa the traitor in chief will go in world, rest assure people of pakistan will do the same what we do to the NS at his house in London.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 35, Members: 25, Guests: 10)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM, allies to file reference in SC to disqualify Imran Khan
Replies
1
Views
129
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
imadul
Dialog Between PTI and PDM?
2
Replies
16
Views
361
imadul
imadul
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab govt warns of filing 'treason cases' against Imran Khan, allies
2
Replies
17
Views
890
TheDarkKnight
TheDarkKnight
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM demands SC full bench hears petition on Mazari’s ruling
2 3
Replies
30
Views
672
AHMED85
AHMED85
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Controversial statement: Govt hints at arrest of Imran Khan
2 3
Replies
30
Views
655
Invicta
Invicta

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom