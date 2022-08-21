PDM Govt Plans to arrest Imran Khan

Some people just want to watch the country burn.



Pathetic.



I hope for once that the people come out. Lock down the red zone, go to Jinnah Avenue...fill the place with people, push away the containers there, and show resistance.



Liberty Chowk par protest say kuch nhn honay wala, Punjab main PTI ki hi hakoomat hai. Go to Islamabad and lock the place down.



I for once now wish I was still there.



FIR under 7 ATA just because of saying 'We will file a case against you'...you have got to be kidding me. And the IG got 'terrorized' because of this?



I hope that I don't get to be in the same room with this IG again and have to pretend to talk nice to him.