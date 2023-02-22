What's new

PDM government will apply huge commission charge on expats leaving Pak

According to the minister, a fix amount of Rs250,000 will be collected from the passengers traveling to Canada, South America and North America, Rs75,000 from those traveling to Middle East and Africa and Rs150,000 for the passengers going to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Pacific Islands and Far East.


NA passes IMF-dictated finance supplementary bill

Dar says Rs170bn additional taxes ‘unavoidable’, claims IMF wanted Rs850bn revenue collection.
The stupidity of this government never ceases to amaze me.
If you want to raise revenue charge 2.5% property taxes without exception, no government exemption, period. The real estate sector in PK is worth between 300-400B, That's 7.5B to 10B USD a year in tax revenue.
Of course it's politically unfeasible, but that on its own will solve the Pakistan liquidity crisis.
 
Its for these three categories:
The minister said on the recommendation of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, the government had agreed to amend the proposal of imposing 20pc Federal Excise Duty (FED) on the air tickets for the business, club or first class or Rs50,000 whatever higher, and now a fixed amount would be collected from those travelling to various world destinations in three different categories as per the International Air Travel Agency (IATA).
 
TheDarkKnight said:
Its for these three categories:
The minister said on the recommendation of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, the government had agreed to amend the proposal of imposing 20pc Federal Excise Duty (FED) on the air tickets for the business, club or first class or Rs50,000 whatever higher, and now a fixed amount would be collected from those travelling to various world destinations in three different categories as per the International Air Travel Agency (IATA).
Change that status by switching airline the moment you land at Dubai for transit , which is pretty normal. Avoid p.i.a , air blue or any air career owned by Pakistani elite.
 
Mentee said:
Change that status by switching airline the moment you land at Dubai for transit , which is pretty normal. Avoid p.i.a , air blue or any air career owned by Pakistani elite.
Or dont have connected flights from Dubai if going to US which is the one with highest fee.
 

