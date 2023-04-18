What's new

PDM government should be sent home and money saved from Salary should be enough for Elections

Distribute back power to President Alvi

PDM government should be sent home and money saved from Salary should be enough for Elections

  • Send home 200-300 Bureaucrat
  • Send home Prime Minister for Failure to hold elections
  • Save Salary

Fire Rana Sana
  • Save money on his salary , and hold him in contempt of court
Fire ECP
  • Save money on his salary

Appoint Saqib Nissar (Retired C. Justice) as new ECP Volunteer
1681835961913.png


  • Hold Elections
 
In 1980, the one who performed the duties of making the wedding ceremony of General Zia-ul-Haq's son is teaching democracy to my Khan today.. Shameless.

d50266383c19ed18773f735771b003e5.jpg
 

