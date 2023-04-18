AZADPAKISTAN2009
Distribute back power to President Alvi
PDM government should be sent home and money saved from Salary should be enough for Elections
Fire Rana Sana
Appoint Saqib Nissar (Retired C. Justice) as new ECP Volunteer
- Send home 200-300 Bureaucrat
- Send home Prime Minister for Failure to hold elections
- Save Salary
- Save money on his salary , and hold him in contempt of court
- Save money on his salary
- Hold Elections
