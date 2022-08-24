PDM Government Has Spread Imran Khan Message Internationally

Lol have same shame guys. I live in europe but i havent heard of pakistani politics since april, and if by "international" you mean US then how come the same US who has, allegedly, conspired to throw him out, report about him? We all know how the so called "free" western media is actually the most censored/controlled often times becoming mouthpiece of their respective regimes. So again my question is, is IK lying about whole "foreign conspiracy" theory just to get people support?