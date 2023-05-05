What's new

PDM Foreign Minister and Establishment Future PM Candidate Successfully Humiliates Himself and Pakistan in India

Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
20,215
-29
37,197
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
43,650
3
94,701
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Kuru said:
S Jaishankar: About terrorism, Pakistan’s credibility is depleting even faster than its forex reserves!

LMAO 😂
Click to expand...

Still Pakistan would have enough credibility that none of its future PM would be banned from visiting USA and UK because he supervised massacre and pogrom of his own people
 
S

SoulSpokesman

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
3,065
-15
2,679
Country
India
Location
India
I havent seen the links but to be sure in the pic I saw on a news site Billo was looking pretty hatta katta and literally towering over his rather puny counterpart Jaishankar.

Regards
 
P

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
2,871
3
4,155
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Dalit said:
Wow. That is bad. No wonder the Indians cheerlead for PDM. Who wouldn't cheerlead for such epic losers? Especially if they are your enemy. Compare that to the days when IK used to roast these Indians at the UN in front of the whole world.

Remember, Bilawal is a favorite of papa America and vigo team.
Click to expand...

We gota appreciate how IK exposed Indian terrorism at UN and other international platforms. Now we're back to square one. How do the policy makers believe it will benefit Pakistan, only conclusion is the begger mindset, they feel inferior so love to get treated like #### and then leave with head facing the ground. Shameless people. If the Pakistani public were awake they wouldn't allow this and would topple governments. People with high self esteem, respect and honour do not tolerate insults.
 
Kuru

Kuru

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
1,344
-17
1,183
Country
India
Location
India
Areesh said:
Still Pakistan would have enough credibility that none of its future PM would be banned from visiting USA and UK because he supervised massacre and pogrom of his own people
Click to expand...
I wish Billow should have said exactly that.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
20,215
-29
37,197
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
PakAlp said:
We gota appreciate how IK exposed Indian terrorism at UN and other international platforms. Now we're back to square one. How do the policy makers believe it will benefit Pakistan, only conclusion is the begger mindset, they feel inferior so love to get treated like #### and then leave with head facing the ground. Shameless people. If the Pakistani public were awake they wouldn't allow this and would topple governments. People with high self esteem, respect and honour do not tolerate insults.
Click to expand...

No contest whatsoever. Imran Khan smoked the Hindutva on the world stage. These PDM scumbags are India's left and right nut. No wonder the Indian Hindutva rape brigade cheerleads for PDM in Pakistan.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 4, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM-backed Anwarul Haq elected AJK prime minister unopposed
Replies
12
Views
274
El Sidd
El Sidd
ghazi52
China’s new foreign minister likely to visit Pakistan this week
Replies
1
Views
125
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
New Chinese foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on maiden visit on Friday
Replies
0
Views
73
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM, COAS discuss ‘professional matters’ of Pakistan Army
Replies
5
Views
908
Goritoes
Goritoes
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM unanimously decides to hold simultaneous elections after term completion
Replies
1
Views
160
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom