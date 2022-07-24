PDM chief Maulana Fazl says individuals in institutions ‘covertly’ part of PTI

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said: Maulana Fazl said that a new argument has been picked between the party head and the parliamentary party.



He added only the party head is the final decision maker in the democracies across the world, irrespective of whether he is part of the parliament.

He said that the election of the Punjab chief minister was an important event and expressed concern about how the matter was taken to the court right away.



He added that the court immediately took up the petition, which suggests that it was under some pressure.

"Let the government rule. We accepted the government in critical times," he said and accused some individuals in the institutions of covertly being part of a political party.

Why do these guys have to come out and embarrass themselves on a daily basis in this manner?Bhai the whole country knows you did a deal with fauj, magr itni besharmi kay sath akar yeh statements bhi do gay?No he is not. Jo Pakistani democracy main hota hai that does not happen anywhere in the world.Aap ki bar to court khul gaya tha fauran, what about that?Who gave it to you? Were you elected?Honestly, ab to in sab kutton kay bayan sun kar sirf ghussa ata hai, aur kuch nhn.Even a PDM supporter or a N leaguie makes more sense than these morons...and that's saying something.