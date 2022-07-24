What's new

PDM chief Maulana Fazl says individuals in institutions 'covertly' part of PTI

He will join other coalition partners in petition seeking a full court SC bench to hear case regarding Punjab CM election
1658686491892.png

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday called for the formation of a full court bench of the Supreme Court to hear the case pertaining to the ruling of the Punjab deputy speaker and ruled out accepting any other bench on the matter.

“We are not taking away the right of decision from the court but rather seeking a verdict from a bigger forum,” Maulana Fazl - who also heads Jamiat-e-Ulema (JUI) - said while addressing a presser in Islamabad.

He announced going to the Supreme Court tomorrow with other coalition partners to become part of the petition demanding the same.

Maulana Fazl said that a new argument has been picked between the party head and the parliamentary party.

He added only the party head is the final decision maker in the democracies across the world, irrespective of whether he is part of the parliament.

He said that the election of the Punjab chief minister was an important event and expressed concern about how the matter was taken to the court right away.

He added that the court immediately took up the petition, which suggests that it was under some pressure.

Subliminally pointing at the judiciary, the PDM chief said that interference from the institutions was weakening the state.

“Let the government rule. We accepted the government in critical times,” he said and accused some individuals in the institutions of covertly being part of a political party.

He went on to claim that even at this time, some people are supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“Get retired and contest on the ground,” he challenged the individuals he was referring to.

Maulana Fazl said that Imran Khan’s politics is based on a fake narrative and that he had no ideology or belief.

He asked who was giving protection to Imran Khan in the foreign funding case.
PDM chief Maulana Fazl says individuals in institutions 'covertly' part of PTI

He will join other coalition partners in petition seeking a full court SC bench to hear case regarding Punjab CM election
Why do these guys have to come out and embarrass themselves on a daily basis in this manner?

Bhai the whole country knows you did a deal with fauj, magr itni besharmi kay sath akar yeh statements bhi do gay?

Maulana Fazl said that a new argument has been picked between the party head and the parliamentary party.

He added only the party head is the final decision maker in the democracies across the world, irrespective of whether he is part of the parliament.
No he is not. Jo Pakistani democracy main hota hai that does not happen anywhere in the world.

He said that the election of the Punjab chief minister was an important event and expressed concern about how the matter was taken to the court right away.

He added that the court immediately took up the petition, which suggests that it was under some pressure.
Aap ki bar to court khul gaya tha fauran, what about that?

“Let the government rule. We accepted the government in critical times,” he said and accused some individuals in the institutions of covertly being part of a political party.
Who gave it to you? Were you elected?

Honestly, ab to in sab kutton kay bayan sun kar sirf ghussa ata hai, aur kuch nhn.

Even a PDM supporter or a N leaguie makes more sense than these morons...and that's saying something.
 
CM PUNJAB ELECTION: PML-N GOVT, ALLIES TO FILE PETITION IN SC

1658687138549.png

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government and allies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) for the constitution of a full bench on the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab election case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to ARY News Lahore bureau chief, the PML-N government along with PDM parties decided in a consultative session that a petition will be filed against the interim verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the CM Punjab election case.

The government and PDM top leaders are likely to make an announcement in a joint press conference tomorrow. The ruling party and its allies will reach the top court with their lawyers on Monday (tomorrow).
READ: PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI CALLS FOR SAFEGUARDING DEMOCRACY
In the petition, the ruling party will seek the constitution of a full bench and clubbing the concerned petitions including the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for hearings.
It was learnt that PML-N, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leaders will reach the SC to file the petition in which other allies including Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Balochistan National Party (BNP) and others will be parties.

HAMZA SHAHBAZ’S STATUS AS PUNJAB CM

Yesterday, the Supreme Court (SC) ruled that PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s status as Punjab chief minister (CM) is in jeopardy.
A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhter issued a written order on PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi’s plea against Dost Mazari’s ruling in the CM election case.
In its six-page written order after the day-long hearing, the court said: “Hamza Shahbaz will continue to work as a trustee chief minister till Monday.”
READ: CM PUNJAB ELECTION: KAIRA DEMANDS SC FULL BENCH TO HEAR CASE
It ruled that Hamza should work as per the Constitution and law during the time period. However, the order, added: “As the chief minister, Hamza Shehbaz will not use his powers for political gains.”
The apex court noted that the counsel for the Deputy Speaker was not able to defend the ruling in terms of Article 63A (1)(b) of the Constitution. “The current status of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz is in jeopardy”, the order stated.
The apex court said that it didn’t want a vacuum to be created in such a large province. “Cannot leave the province without a chief executive,” the court ruled.
The court has also ordered Advocate-General Punjab Irfan Qadir to submit a written response regarding the CM election case. The apex court then adjourned the hearing until Monday.
CM Punjab election: PML-N govt, allies to file petition in SC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government and allies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have decided to file a petition in the
CM PUNJAB ELECTION: PML-N GOVT, ALLIES TO FILE PETITION IN SC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government and allies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) for the constitution of a full bench on the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab election case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to ARY News Lahore bureau chief, the PML-N government along with PDM parties decided in a consultative session that a petition will be filed against the interim verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the CM Punjab election case.

The government and PDM top leaders are likely to make an announcement in a joint press conference tomorrow. The ruling party and its allies will reach the top court with their lawyers on Monday (tomorrow).
READ: PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI CALLS FOR SAFEGUARDING DEMOCRACY
In the petition, the ruling party will seek the constitution of a full bench and clubbing the concerned petitions including the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for hearings.
It was learnt that PML-N, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leaders will reach the SC to file the petition in which other allies including Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Balochistan National Party (BNP) and others will be parties.

HAMZA SHAHBAZ’S STATUS AS PUNJAB CM

Yesterday, the Supreme Court (SC) ruled that PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s status as Punjab chief minister (CM) is in jeopardy.
A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhter issued a written order on PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi’s plea against Dost Mazari’s ruling in the CM election case.
In its six-page written order after the day-long hearing, the court said: “Hamza Shahbaz will continue to work as a trustee chief minister till Monday.”
READ: CM PUNJAB ELECTION: KAIRA DEMANDS SC FULL BENCH TO HEAR CASE
It ruled that Hamza should work as per the Constitution and law during the time period. However, the order, added: “As the chief minister, Hamza Shehbaz will not use his powers for political gains.”
The apex court noted that the counsel for the Deputy Speaker was not able to defend the ruling in terms of Article 63A (1)(b) of the Constitution. “The current status of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz is in jeopardy”, the order stated.
The apex court said that it didn’t want a vacuum to be created in such a large province. “Cannot leave the province without a chief executive,” the court ruled.
The court has also ordered Advocate-General Punjab Irfan Qadir to submit a written response regarding the CM election case. The apex court then adjourned the hearing until Monday.
CM Punjab election: PML-N govt, allies to file petition in SC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government and allies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have decided to file a petition in the
Just to add on to this, for further information of the members, there have only been 3 instances in the past 25 years where a full court bench has been constituted, and that was for much graver cases, as compared to this blatant violation of the law on which every lawyer in the country agrees.

PDM ki har chawwal par ab full court bench ban gaya to phir SC sara saal in kay hi case sunti rahay gi, aur koi kaam nhn hoga.
 

