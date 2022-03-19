What's new

PDM challenging hosting of OIC Conference

1647692730730.png


Cat is out of the bag. The State should come down hard on PDM and eliminate the traitors.

Enigma SIG said:
If there ever was a reason to wipe the floor with traitors, this is it.
Click to expand...
It is, but who is going to do it? Because from the looks of it, they are all complicit, including our so called no1. agency. Is it not their job to protect Pakistan from all this? If not them then who?
 
Any sharif, zardari or fazlu who is trying or wishes to destabilize the government now in this month is the biggest traitor / sell out.

What is next, "dekhtay hain Yom e Pakistan ki takreeb kaisay hoti hy".
 
Mugen said:
Maybe, but traitors are sitting in positions where it matters. What can ordinary Pakistanis do? Take to the streets, and then what? They will probably be murdered like the model town incident.
Click to expand...
At this point, ordinary people have to decide between another 30 years of despondency or hope to change for the better.
 
If IK really want to take Pakistan back from jaws of these corrupts at any cost, he should just kill them all in a room (he is PM he can do it for God sake he have 1 million armed men under his command). Sure IK will go to jail for doing so but hey, atleast he will finally succeeded in his mission. If he think he can play by the book and recover money back from them, that's not going to happen, the money gone is gone.
 
Enigma SIG said:
At this point, ordinary people have to decide between another 30 years of despondency or hope to change for the better.
Click to expand...
I believe you are correct, but it won't be 30 years of despondency, it will be the end of Pakistan as we know it. The cost of change may be too high now, perhaps blood is the price at the stage but no sane person wants to pay that price. Why did Pakistani state let it come to this? What games are they playing? I think they want a repeat of 1971.
 

