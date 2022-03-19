PDM challenging hosting of OIC Conference

Enigma SIG
Cat is out of the bag. The State should come down hard on PDM and eliminate the traitors.
@SIPRA @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Norwegian
The state will never do it, most probably because they are all involved. They learnt nothing from giving NRO to Sharifs' and Zaradaris' in the past.View attachment 825470
If there ever was a reason to wipe the floor with traitors, this is it.The state will never do it, most probably because they are all involved. They learn nothing from giving NRO to Sharifs' and Zaradaris' in the past.
It is, but who is going to do it? Because from the looks of it, they are all complicit, including our so called no1. agency. Is it not their job to protect Pakistan from all this? If not them then who?If there ever was a reason to wipe the floor with traitors, this is it.
I'm sure the patriots outnumber the traitors.It is, but who is going to do it? Because from the looks of it, they are all complicit, including our so called no1. agency. Is it not their job to protect Pakistan from all this? If not them then who?
Maybe, but traitors are sitting in positions where it matters. What can ordinary Pakistanis do? Take to the streets, and then what? They will probably be murdered like the model town incident.I'm sure the patriots outnumber the traitors.
Have you seen peoples replies to their latest tweet? Their time is also upPatriots are neutral lol
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
At this point, ordinary people have to decide between another 30 years of despondency or hope to change for the better.Maybe, but traitors are sitting in positions where it matters. What can ordinary Pakistanis do? Take to the streets, and then what? They will probably be murdered like the model town incident.
I don't get this line of thinking. First PDM was like Army brough IK in, now they're saying Army is neutral. which one is it?Patriots are neutral lol
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Absolute madness seems like we are heading for a brutal confrontation.
I believe you are correct, but it won't be 30 years of despondency, it will be the end of Pakistan as we know it. The cost of change may be too high now, perhaps blood is the price at the stage but no sane person wants to pay that price. Why did Pakistani state let it come to this? What games are they playing? I think they want a repeat of 1971.At this point, ordinary people have to decide between another 30 years of despondency or hope to change for the better.