PDM calls off anti-CJP sit-in outside Supreme Court

After dawn to dusk “peaceful” dharna in Islamabad, the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Monday evening called off the sit-in staged outside the Supreme Court to protest against the judiciary for "facilitating" Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.The announcement was made by PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) while addressing a large number of participants of the sit-in outside the apex court in the federal capital.The multi-party protesters, including workers and supporters of the JUI-F, from different areas of the country converged on Islamabad with many making an entrance into the Red Zone, despite Section 144 still in effect the capital city.Maulana Fazl, on Friday announced to stage the sit-in outside the Supreme Court against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for facilitating Khan.Despite the federal government’s request to change the venue of the sit-in amid security concerns, the PDM — a multi-party ruling alliance — chief had refused to budge on his decision and organised protest demonstration of thousands of workers outside the top court.JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the ruling PDM wanted to restore the honour and dignity of the top court.He said the “historic gathering” outside the Supreme Court reflected that the country’s decisions should be made by the people.He also vowed to protect the Supreme Court building saying no one can dare to cause harm to the top court in the presence of the PDM's protesters.“We believe in respecting the judiciary. We have held a people’s court in Islamabad,” he remarked.Fazl also blamed the PTI chief Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies for the prevailing crisis in the country.Addressing the protesters, Maryam said the ruling PDM did not want to stage sit-in outside the Supreme Court as they respect the Constitution and judges.“[The] country’s progress and destruction linked to this building. The decisions of the judiciary are responsible for the destruction of the country,” she added.She also clarified that her criticism was not aimed at the judges but those elements in the apex court “facilitating” PTI chief Imran Khan.Addressing Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Maryam said: “Are you happy to see this sea of people or not?”Referring to the recent violent protests following Khan’s arrest, Maryam said it was the responsibility of the judiciary to hold accountable those elements spreading chaos and anarchy in the country.The ruling party lamented that elected prime ministers were sent packing by the judiciary in the past and the supremacy of the parliament was not respected.Besides Khan, Maryam said the chief justice is also responsible for the anarchy that has engulfed the entire country.Maryam said at a time when the military was not ready to impose martial law and standing with democracy, judicial martial law had been imposed in the country.The Islamabad police advised the citizens to avoid red zone area as protesters are present there and assured that the situation is still peaceful.“Citizens should keep an eye on their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to 15 immediately,” the capital police said on Twitter handle.The politician is seen standing alongside PDM leadership on the stage.PDM leadership including its chief Fazlur Rehman and PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz have reached the sit-in venue.The two leaders are seen standing on the stage with protestors gathered at the site.According to the district administration, protesters entered into the Red Zone via the Serena intersection and pushed away the police and administration.“Protesters were informed about the government’s orders on behalf of the administration,” the administration said.Local administration and police have informed the interior ministry regarding the situation of the protest. “The district administration had decided to allow the PDM to protest, but subject to Supporters of parties from Pakistan´s ruling alliance gather near the Supreme Court in Islamabad on May 15, 2023. — AFP The police, on the other hand, said that only Margalla road can be used to enter or exit the Red Zone.Meanwhile, one more container and sound system have been delivered to Shahrah-e-Dastoor highway.The police arrested a man who had stolen eight mobile phones around the sit-in venue outside the Supreme Court.The mugger was caught by JUI-F workers while stealing, who then handed him over to the police. the constitution".Khan has asked all citizens to be ready for "peaceful protests", sharing fears regarding the "end of Pak dream" once the Constitution and SC are destroyed.Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar has reached Shahrah-e-Dastoor to participate in the sit-in.Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) have announced to join to the PDM sit-in.The development was shared by Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, PML-Q politician and son of party supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who said their convoy has reached Islamabad to participate in the protest outside the apex court.PML-N leaders Hanif Abbasi and Sardar Naseem are leading their convoy from Rawalpindi.The convoy will enter Islamabad’s Faizabad via Rawalpindi’s Murree Road.All routes going toward the Red Zone have been closed for traffic.A long queue of vehicles seen at the Margalla Road, they enter the Shahrah-e-Dastoor via the route.PDM caravan has set out to join the protest in Islamabad from the Swat Motorway in Malakand. The protestors are being led by PML-N’s provincial Joint Secretary Muhammad Najeem Khan.Politician, taking to Twitter, said the PDM's protest is an attack on the Constitution and judiciary, adding that there is "no rule of law in Pakistan".Protestors in Gilgit Baltistan blocked the main intersection inside the district headquarter in Astor while protesting at the Eidgah Ali Murtaza.Protestors from Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan leave their hometown to join protest.The police sources have told Geo News that the stage for the sit-in will be set up at a distance from the Supreme Court.“There is no objection if the stage is set up in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan and Prime Minster House,” the police sources said.The police added its strategy is that the stage be not placed right in front of the SC.Protestors have entered the Red Zone, but the situation is peaceful, the Islamabad Police spokesperson toldPolice urge the citizens to cooperate and remain calm.Talks between JUI-F and authorities over the location of the protest have failed, sources toldAfter the failure of the talks the party vowed to hold its protest outside the Supreme Court.The talks between JUI-F leadership and the government regarding a change in venue for sit-in have failed with the party resolving to continue protest in front of the Supreme Court.Protestors of PDM have entered the Red Zone is Islamabad. The Police has cleared the Serena intersection route.Islamabad district commissioner toldtalks with PDM under way on sit-in venue.“No final decision on protest venue yet. Section 144 in-effect in Islamabad,” he said.PDM’s convoy from Kohat has begun its journey towards the federal capital to join sit-in.