PDM backed care taker gov and institutions blocked whole Lahore to stop entry in imran khan jalsa

3.5 million people are on the streets in France. Only 500k are required in Pakistan. Lekin nahi.......... Sab ne jalsa YouTube pe dekhna hai.



O Bhai, we are overseas Pakistanis, many of us are dual nationals, we have everything Alhamdolillah. It is you whose rights are being usurped. It is you who are queuing for one bag of floor. It is you who are being raided, abducted, and killed left and right, and still you are sitting in the comfort of you homes? What kind of people are you?



Have never seen a more coward nation than this one. Even Sri Lankans are better. FU