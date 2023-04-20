PDM-backed Anwarul Haq elected AJK prime minister unopposed

‘Anwar-ul-Haq ditched Imran Khan’​

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has been elected as the 15th prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by securing 48 votes, ARY News reported on

The development took place after the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas by the AJK High Court in a contempt case.The AJK High Courtd declared Ilyas ineligible for holding any public office and asked AJK’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Abdul Rasheed Sulehria to hold polls for his successor as prime minister. The court’s decision came after Ilyas was summoned to AJK’s supreme court and high court for using a “threatening tone” in one of his speeches.The session of the AJK Legislative Assembly was held in the wee hours of Thursday night. Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, who was elected as AJK Assembly member from LA-7 Bhimber from PTI ticket obtained 48 votes out of a 52-strong house. Haq was jointed candidate of the joint opposition and PTI forward bloc.AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry created a forward bloc in the assembly, rebelling against his own party.In his inaugural address to the assembly following his election, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq said that he contested the election as an independent candidate, emphasising that he garnered the support of both the PDM and PTI members.Chaudhry also struck a chord with opposition parties and set a power-sharing formula in concert with them. The new AJK PM said he will work for the betterment of the masses and won’t stay in office if he fails.Former AJK prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president Sardar Ilyas Tanveer said Anwar-ul-Haq was not PTI’s candidate, and he ‘ditched’ party chairman Imran Khan.Chaudhry made a forward bloc and sought help from the opposition for his election as AJK PM, Tanveer claimed.The former PM also said Imran Khan is yet to announce the name for AJK PM.