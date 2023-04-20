What's new

PDM-backed Anwarul Haq elected AJK prime minister unopposed

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,871
13
31,392
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
717452_47549039.jpg

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has been elected as the 15th prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by securing 48 votes, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The development took place after the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas by the AJK High Court in a contempt case.


The AJK High Courtd declared Ilyas ineligible for holding any public office and asked AJK’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Abdul Rasheed Sulehria to hold polls for his successor as prime minister. The court’s decision came after Ilyas was summoned to AJK’s supreme court and high court for using a “threatening tone” in one of his speeches.

The session of the AJK Legislative Assembly was held in the wee hours of Thursday night. Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, who was elected as AJK Assembly member from LA-7 Bhimber from PTI ticket obtained 48 votes out of a 52-strong house. Haq was jointed candidate of the joint opposition and PTI forward bloc.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry created a forward bloc in the assembly, rebelling against his own party.

In his inaugural address to the assembly following his election, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq said that he contested the election as an independent candidate, emphasising that he garnered the support of both the PDM and PTI members.

Read more: PPP ‘completes’ number game for AJK govt

Chaudhry also struck a chord with opposition parties and set a power-sharing formula in concert with them. The new AJK PM said he will work for the betterment of the masses and won’t stay in office if he fails.

‘Anwar-ul-Haq ditched Imran Khan’

Former AJK prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president Sardar Ilyas Tanveer said Anwar-ul-Haq was not PTI’s candidate, and he ‘ditched’ party chairman Imran Khan.

Chaudhry made a forward bloc and sought help from the opposition for his election as AJK PM, Tanveer claimed.

The former PM also said Imran Khan is yet to announce the name for AJK PM.
dunyanews.tv

PDM-backed Anwarul Haq elected AJK prime minister unopposed

No other candidate had filed nomination paper for the post of Prime Minister.
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
arynews.tv

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq elected AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has been elected as the 15th prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by securing 48 votes, ARY News reported on
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
3,864
5
5,196
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
@313ghazi , sir, what happened here? Who is this guy? and what does this mean for AJK and PTI in general.

Why would company target PTI in AJK? It doesn't have have a huge bearing on Pakistani politics
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
7,224
6
9,494
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
villageidiot said:
@313ghazi , sir, what happened here? Who is this guy? and what does this mean for AJK and PTI in general.

Why would company target PTI in AJK? It doesn't have have a huge bearing on Pakistani politics
Click to expand...
For Gandapur or IK got tricked or some deal etc..
anyway, he still needs the vote of confidence, and PTI can still deselect him.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Political wrangling over election of new AJK PM
Replies
7
Views
181
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
undercover JIX
AJK high court disqualifies PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas
2
Replies
18
Views
426
undercover JIX
undercover JIX
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI lawmaker throws mobile at ex-AJK PM amid chaos at assembly
Replies
0
Views
297
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
Tanveer Ilyas slighted by Shehbaz’s ‘omission’ of Kashmiris
Replies
5
Views
604
SIPRA
SIPRA
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI, PPP neck and neck in AJK LG polls
Replies
1
Views
540
Areesh
Areesh

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom