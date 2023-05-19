PDM and their Allies have Met most of their Objectives!

Pakistan Democratic Alliance was formed to curb the unruly establishment and its previous setup. Initially, it did have success in putting Bajwa and co at bay and removing the IK-led Govt, which they believed came into being from rigged 2018 elections.



Their Moral high ground crashed to the ground in just a few days when they failed to address inflation and the economic woes of the masses. This resulted in the resurgence of IK with more vigor that washed away his previous bogeys.



On the democratic front, PDM and the Govt allies comprise nearly all the political parties of Pakistan except PTI, JI,and TLP. Many supporters think this unprecedented alliance has kept the powerful institutions at bay who tried to subvert the supremacy of the parliament.Nevertheless, all the minor and major constituents of the Govt are enjoying the Portfolios and Governorships of their liking. They are quite happy to be stuck as a unit and enjoy the perks of power.



The opponents say PDM is a chun chun ka murabba and will be at each other's throats when the elections arrive. The supporters think Pakistan is moving forward diplomatically, democratically, and somewhat economically with collective wisdom.