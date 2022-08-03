What's new

PDM, allies to file reference in SC to disqualify Imran Khan

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,506
16
25,555
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Federal cabinet deliberating to place PTI leaders on exit control list
1659558922215.png

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and coalition partners of the government have announced to file a reference in the Supreme Court for lifelong disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan in light of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict in the prohibited funding case.

Addressing the media in Islamabad on Wednesday, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the federal cabinet is also deliberating to place Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and other leaders of the party on the exit control list.

It is pertinent to mention that PDM and the coalition parties held a meeting at the PM House which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.


Water Minister Khursheed Shah, Faisal Karim Kundi, Palwasha Behram and Farooq H Naek represented Pakistan Peoples Party in the meeting whereas from PML-N, Vice President Maryam Nawaz , Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Law Minister Azam Tarar and Rana Tanvir took part.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar also attended the meeting via a video call.

During the meeting, PDM and allies decided to put the names of PTI leaders on the exit control list (ECL) following the decision of the top poll body.

The final decision to put the names on ECL will be taken by the federal cabinet.
www.samaaenglish.tv

PDM, allies to file reference in SC to disqualify Imran Khan

Federal cabinet deliberating to place PTI leaders on exit control list
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM demands SC full bench hears petition on Mazari’s ruling
2 3
Replies
30
Views
608
AHMED85
AHMED85
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fazl says Imran’s removal saved Pakistan from breaking apart
2
Replies
16
Views
356
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM chief Maulana Fazl says individuals in institutions ‘covertly’ part of PTI
Replies
13
Views
380
mangochutney
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Cabinet approves committee to mull filing treason reference against PTI leadership
Replies
13
Views
212
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Working on action against Imran Khan under Article 6 initiated: Rana Sanaullah
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
2K
Dual Wielder
Dual Wielder

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom