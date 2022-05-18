What's new

Why did you guys ban my homies @imrankhan(user is no longer exists. Maybe he quit the forum) and @areesh(user ID also no longer exists to tag)?

The hell is wrong with you guys? They been here since day 1 and were senior members. You niggaz think you are bajwa or some shit?

The only mod I can trust is @waz, so please waz bhai, explain what happened.

I have made a video exposing all those that were against me on this forum, in case my user ID gets deleted. All I can ask from the members is to get justice for me if my account disappears.
 
I liked to read posts from these two members. Hope they come back. At least with an alternate ID :pop:
 
i am not sure under what circumstances Imran bhai was banned so i cannot speak it.

Areesh was banned in result of fraction I issued for violation to forum rules....
once he is back you can ask him that how many times his posts were being abusive and we just deleted them without issuing any infraction. i have left him messages various times to "Chill Out" don't get provoked. but then in last thread he crossed lines so an infraction was issued....this time off will help him to cool off may be....
 
Are members not able to be tagged while they are banned?

Aur baki apki baat. Kabi kabaar, Hum saab jazbati ho jatay he bhai jan. Especially in the current state that Pakistan is in. I can only ask respectfully from you that you show some leniency as our political turmoil has hit a boiling point. I think every member here has positive intentions for Pakistan, but sometimes it can be expressed in a wrongful manner.
 
webby is in process of updating the forum software....am guessing you cannot tag the banned members.....
Account still exists....

just to out the matter to rest, Post that got Areesh banned....tell me how is this acceptable by any standard
IMG_20220518_135456.jpg
 

