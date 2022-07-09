PDF Siasat section is taken over by propaganda bots (nani media cell)

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:



@waz @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Foxtrot Alpha User fools_nightmare has created dozen threads in 2 days.literal spammingThen there is fake account guy who has created 120+ accounts using fake emails, there is no check and balanceThe quality of PDF is going downhill because of these spammers Click to expand...

PMLN supporters are in a tight spot. The charade was "haye mahengai" their own people has given them bamboo of 250 litre petrol, dollar 211 and the list goes on. Propaganda is need of the hour. Aaina dekhte Hoge, sharam to nahi aati hogi?