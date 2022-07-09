PDF Siasat section is taken over by propaganda bots (nani media cell)

Ghazwa-e-Hind
SENIOR MEMBER
- Apr 9, 2019
- 2,165
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
User fools_nightmare has created dozen threads in 2 days.
literal spamming
Then there is fake account guy who has created 120+ accounts using fake emails, there is no check and balance
The quality of PDF is going downhill because of these spammers
@waz @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Foxtrot Alpha
literal spamming
Then there is fake account guy who has created 120+ accounts using fake emails, there is no check and balance
The quality of PDF is going downhill because of these spammers
@waz @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Foxtrot Alpha