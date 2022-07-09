What's new

PDF Siasat section is taken over by propaganda bots (nani media cell)

Is PDF Siasat section being spammed by media cell bots?

  • Total voters
    4
Tameem

Tameem

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 27, 2008
4,344
-16
4,014
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1657366926006.jpeg

Bohat Nazuk Surtehaal Hay:rofl:
 
Last edited:
SEOminati

SEOminati

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2020
392
0
656
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
User fools_nightmare has created dozen threads in 2 days.

literal spamming

Then there is fake account guy who has created 120+ accounts using fake emails, there is no check and balance

The quality of PDF is going downhill because of these spammers

@waz @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Foxtrot Alpha
Click to expand...

PMLN supporters are in a tight spot. The charade was "haye mahengai" their own people has given them bamboo of 250 litre petrol, dollar 211 and the list goes on. Propaganda is need of the hour. Aaina dekhte Hoge, sharam to nahi aati hogi?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

_NOBODY_
The future is Fintech and Pakistan is ready
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
3K
VCheng
VCheng
ghazi52
“Climate change is the single greatest threat to Pakistan’s agricultural output”
2
Replies
15
Views
944
SQ8
SQ8
I
Warning: Meet the Western global propaganda media echo chamber eg your "news"
Replies
8
Views
1K
master_13
M
Hamartia Antidote
What is GPT-3? Everything your business needs to know about OpenAI’s breakthrough AI language program
Replies
1
Views
2K
Mustafa27
M
Clutch
War by other means: Is Pakistan ready for asymmetrical misinformation warfare against its democracy?
Replies
8
Views
1K
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom