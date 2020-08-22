PDF new look: Not liking it much

I don't want to discourage the efforts of the PDF team but I am not liking this new look of the forum. Maybe I am used to the old layout but it feels odd. IMHO Olive green background was better than the new blueish background.All modifications are done or this change still ongoing? hopefully, there will be no downtime involved.Is it skin change only or there are some new features added as well?The shoutBox is a must-have feature, please bring it back.