PDF needs to discourage copy paste articles.

Posting the opinion of OP along with copy-paste articles serves two purpose:
1. It clearly shows that OP understands what OP is posting.
2. It reduces the possibilities of spam/flooding as if it were a bot /troll farm by showing the human nature of the OP.
The proposal
PDF should discourage posting of copy-paste articles if the OP is not accompanied by at least a header paragraph by the OP showing the opinion of OP. It will also help to create more original contents in PDF rather than PDF is being used as a news article review site. Everyone can read an article anyway if the link is provided. Copy paste can mislead readers if it is modified in due process.
Let us practice being something else than just being lazy copy-paster.
Thank you.
