PDF needs to discourage copy paste articles.

Posting the opinion of OP along with copy-paste articles serves two purpose:
1. It clearly shows that OP understands what OP is posting.
2. It reduces the possibilities of spam/flooding as if it were a bot /troll farm by showing the human nature of the OP.

The proposal

PDF should discourage posting of copy-paste articles if the OP is not accompanied by at least a header paragraph by the OP showing the opinion of OP. It will also help to create more original contents in PDF rather than PDF is being used as a news article review site. Everyone can read an article anyway if the link is provided. Copy paste can mislead readers if it is modified in due process.

Let us practice being something else than just being lazy copy-paster.

Thank you.
 
I don't do this myself, because no one else does,
but, its a great idea, you have my vote.
 
I'm not against the copy/paste article 'cause sometimes you truly want read the full content, however, there are those who abuse it to constantly target a Nation.

You'd sign in and on the far right you'd see the same individual start multiple Topic against (a) China OR (b) Pakistan*.

*The ones against Pakistan are obviously from the same side, but by different Members. Fine. You can't control 'em all - but something needs to be about the multiple copy/paste Topics.

There was or is that clown with some Austin Powers name. He's been 'Banned' multiple times - but for short stints. Funny thing, every time he comes back, he does the exact same thing.

There is also the anti-China moron who's aim in life is to bring any and every negativity towards China, not knowing that people on PDF don't care 'bout that shit.

Multiple copy/paste articles by Members should be 'Banned'.
 
You will usually find the usernames of the very same usual suspects next to each copy-paster in most instances.
.
 
