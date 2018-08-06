PDF needs to discourage copy paste articles.

I'm not against the copy/paste article 'cause sometimes you truly want read the full content, however, there are those who abuse it to constantly target a Nation.



You'd sign in and on the far right you'd see the same individual start multiple Topic against (a) China OR (b) Pakistan*.



*The ones against Pakistan are obviously from the same side, but by different Members. Fine. You can't control 'em all - but something needs to be about the multiple copy/paste Topics.



There was or is that clown with some Austin Powers name. He's been 'Banned' multiple times - but for short stints. Funny thing, every time he comes back, he does the exact same thing.



There is also the anti-China moron who's aim in life is to bring any and every negativity towards China, not knowing that people on PDF don't care 'bout that shit.



Multiple copy/paste articles by Members should be 'Banned'.