Admin,



Is there any plans to develop a specific app for the website?



IMO this would be a good development as PDF has a heavy international traffic of people using smartphones. Also this could make you one of the few Asian defense forums to actually have a specific app developed for itself.



You could consider releasing apps on limited platforms initially (Android or Windows or Mac OS 6) and progressively add as you see an increase in downloads and traffic.



If you have an existing app, my apologies.