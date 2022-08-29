PDF member Hindus eating beef vs Musalmans eating pork

So, first off.. not trying to troll or anything here, just want to get an idea about people on PDF.
Not very religious here, don't really have any concerns about munching down the occasional burger, steak or Kerala fry etc but generally avoid red meat just because I have a preference for leaner meats and lighter food in general. I also personally know quite a few (both Hindus and Muslims) who feel the same way about food but also know many more who frown upon consuming "X food thing" which their system prohibits for whatever reason. Also friends with a few Sikhs who detest smoking and always cite some religious thing but they're heavy drinkers, and daru pee ke hi "don't smoke" waalay sermons dete
Still a very big deal for some people.. these couple muslim friends who were out at a place once refused to smoke the same joint once after it was passed to them by someone who was munching on a pepperoni pizza
anyway, about India.. my experience has been that Hindus will break the rules, Musalmans stay true to the faith.. even with the most liberal musalmans, much rarer to see them munch of a pork anything than it is to see Hindus breaking the rules.
how do you people do it ?
@Paitoo @Maula Jatt et al
