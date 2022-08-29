PDF member Hindus eating beef vs Musalmans eating pork

My POV on this matter is simple. Dairy industry is the reason why cattle slaughter happens. If Hindus want cattle slaughter banned, they should ban dairy industry. Can they?



Almost all mithai shops are owned by Banias and Brahmins who are most vehemently against cow slaughter. Since they also practice vegetarianism more than others, they meet their protein needs from dairy products. Then there is the ritual pouring of milk on statues. These 2 communities are the biggest groups responsible for cattle farming. Unless they are keeping all their cows in their homes after their useful life, it is extremely hypocritical to blame someone for slaughtering animals when they are just cleaning up your shit.



Cattle bred only for its meat will not be viable. The reason beef is so cheap compared to mutton is because it is a byproduct of dairy farming. No such thing for goats so its meat is expensive.



I dislike pork unless it is pepperoni or bacon. I once ordered pork chops at some fancy place and immediately hated it.