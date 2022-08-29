What's new

PDF member Hindus eating beef vs Musalmans eating pork

eating banned meats

  • I'm an X .. not going to do it because religious blah

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I'm an X .. dgaf, grill it, will have mine with a side of fries !

    Votes: 3 100.0%
  • Total voters
    3
  This poll will close:
-=virus=-

So, first off.. not trying to troll or anything here, just want to get an idea about people on PDF.

Not very religious here, don't really have any concerns about munching down the occasional burger, steak or Kerala fry etc but generally avoid red meat just because I have a preference for leaner meats and lighter food in general. I also personally know quite a few (both Hindus and Muslims) who feel the same way about food but also know many more who frown upon consuming "X food thing" which their system prohibits for whatever reason. Also friends with a few Sikhs who detest smoking and always cite some religious thing but they're heavy drinkers, and daru pee ke hi "don't smoke" waalay sermons dete :laugh: :rofl:

Still a very big deal for some people.. these couple muslim friends who were out at a place once refused to smoke the same joint once after it was passed to them by someone who was munching on a pepperoni pizza :sarcastic:

anyway, about India.. my experience has been that Hindus will break the rules, Musalmans stay true to the faith.. even with the most liberal musalmans, much rarer to see them munch of a pork anything than it is to see Hindus breaking the rules.

how do you people do it ?

@Paitoo @Maula Jatt et al
 
-=virus=- said:
anyway, about India.. my experience has been that Hindus will break the rules, Musalmans stay true to the faith.. even with the most liberal musalmans, much rarer to see them munch of a pork anything than it is to see Hindus breaking the rules.

how do you people do it ?
Click to expand...
it's easy. We follow the one true faith and we know it, So, we stick to it.



but seriously tho, I would say it's not as much not breaking rules, as it is being repulsed by pork specifically. Anything else goes, alcohol, adultery. but not pork. No sir. In fact, I think even ex tomatoes with all their vitriol will have PTSD or something eating pork.
 
Areesh said:
We don't eat pork since we consider it to be filthy

Not that we consider it to be mata, papa, chacha phuppa etc
Click to expand...
B.K.N said:
Hindus consider cow a holy animal but Muslims consider pigs dirty. Is liye yeh comparison ghalat ha
Click to expand...

Yeh toh purani ghisi piti batein hain, not good arguments.

ekdum vadiya melted cheese and pepperoni/bacon etc waalay pizza mein kya problem hai ? Meat is reared and well fed/taken care of, sourced from certified factories and so on..

those pigs wallowing in the gutter eating rubbish is not where people source it from.

1661754521631.png


it might surprise you but India has many indigenous Pork and Beef dishes..



 
My POV on this matter is simple. Dairy industry is the reason why cattle slaughter happens. If Hindus want cattle slaughter banned, they should ban dairy industry. Can they?

Almost all mithai shops are owned by Banias and Brahmins who are most vehemently against cow slaughter. Since they also practice vegetarianism more than others, they meet their protein needs from dairy products. Then there is the ritual pouring of milk on statues. These 2 communities are the biggest groups responsible for cattle farming. Unless they are keeping all their cows in their homes after their useful life, it is extremely hypocritical to blame someone for slaughtering animals when they are just cleaning up your shit.

Cattle bred only for its meat will not be viable. The reason beef is so cheap compared to mutton is because it is a byproduct of dairy farming. No such thing for goats so its meat is expensive.

I dislike pork unless it is pepperoni or bacon. I once ordered pork chops at some fancy place and immediately hated it.
 
Paitoo said:
My POV on this matter is simple. Dairy industry is the reason why cattle slaughter happens. If Hindus want cattle slaughter banned, they should ban dairy industry. Can they?

Almost all mithai shops are owned by Banias and Brahmins who are most vehemently against cow slaughter. Since they also practice vegetarianism more than others, they meet their protein needs from dairy products. Then there is the ritual pouring of milk on statues. These 2 communities are the biggest groups responsible for cattle farming. Unless they are keeping all their cows in their homes after their useful life, it is extremely hypocritical to blame someone for slaughtering animals when they are just cleaning up your shit.

Cattle bred only for its meat will not be viable. The reason beef is so cheap compared to mutton is because it is a byproduct of dairy farming. No such thing for goats so its meat is expensive.

I dislike pork unless it is pepperoni or bacon. I once ordered pork chops at some fancy place and immediately hated it.
Click to expand...
Same here lol, find it disgusting but pepperoni pizza is a different case
 
Maula Jatt said:
Lol Everyone's on this forum is going to hate on me from now on but whatever 🤣🙄...

I culturally identify with a Muslim identity ,am conservative not liberal , I hate liberalism

but It's true, I can never imagine myself eating pork, for some reason I find it very repulsive, like if someone forced me to I'll probably puke

although tbh I do eat pepperoni pizza when I am around my friends and all, wouldn't order it but will join in, it's a different case, it's not like a piece which I'd find low key disgusting, just something crunchy and juicy, it adds a lot of flavor to your pizza
Click to expand...
sab halaal/kosher hai, bhai

kudrat ne dia hai

gracefully accept kar lo, and enjoy life without bothering about some randoms making a kebab

consume proper prime cuts from reared cattle and so on.. gutter waala disease ridden meat kaun khayega anyway ?

ya Hindu waali high level cheez kar lo, and refuse to kill any beings because un ma bhi god hai etc.. very admirable, but I get weird after about 2 weeks of veggies only

fir shareer hi khud mangta maas.. and all the proper protein and energy it brings.
 
-=virus=- said:
Yeh toh purani ghisi piti batein hain, not good arguments.

ekdum vadiya melted cheese and pepperoni/bacon etc waalay pizza mein kya problem hai ? Meat is reared and well fed/taken care of, sourced from certified factories and so on..

those pigs wallowing in the gutter eating rubbish is not where people source it from.

View attachment 874600

it might surprise you but India has many indigenous Pork and Beef dishes..



Click to expand...

No
 

