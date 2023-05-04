PDF - Is it Pakistani or American website?

It is interesting to observe that PDF being hosted or financed by USA is outside the control of the army with most members supporting Imran Khan and cursing Generals and Hafiz. But there seems to be no effort to control PDF by the Army unlike other social media. Does that mean that PDF is outside the control of Army? Or has PDF including its Moderators gone rogue? Another thought that comes to mind is that given the ex-army composition of the members and the general anti-army trend, PDF activities would be on the radar of both ISI and CIA. If that Retired Major Raja on Twitter and Youtube can cause so much trouble for the government, then how much trouble can 40 or 50 ex-army men and another 40 or 50 civilians with a can-do attitude can cause? Your comments welcomed.