PDF = CDF ( Callousness Defense Forum ) ?

It is not enough to exchange "Ramadaan mubaarak" on this forum without looking at what this forum has become : A den of cruelty, callousness, apathy, Capitalism, misogyny, irrationalism and priesthood-championing. Members laugh at pictures of people who have died of artificial hunger. Members do not shed a tear after watching kilometers upon kilometers of homeless people in Los Angeles, the home of Hollywood, the richest film industry in the world. So-called Muslim members calling me "You Bhangi" ( a "low caste" community in India and Pakistan ) in a derisive manner despite Hazrat Muhammad's last khutba ( sermon ) including the words "All humans are children of Adam and Eve and no Arab is greater than a Black and no Black greater than an Arab but in thought and deed". So-called Muslim members calling independent women derisively as "She is a Kanjari" ( "Kanjar" is a performance art community in South Asia ) despite Hazrat Muhammad being a feminist, a humanist. Members who laugh at people torn up by dogs.

For my eight years of membership of PDF I have brought to light these aspects of Capitalist humanity yet it is me who ended up being banned multiple times, the last being for I think two months. Why ?

Laal Salaam,
Zan, Zindagi, Aazaadi.
 
Last edited:
Tis the internet, preaching achieves nothing.

Have a look at offending posts, chuckle, move on.
 
bhangi means drugged
No, that is not what @Titanium100 and @Mujahid Memon meant. They very much meant the Bhangi "low caste" community.


Tis the internet, preaching achieves nothing.

Have a look at offending posts, chuckle, move on.
Progressive movements as well as anti-human movements in history have been built by people exchanging ideas via various means, whether pamphlets or books or speech vids or radio or internet. What is said on the Netz affects humanity.
 
Aur jamahir sb Eid ki shopping kar li.
Nahi janaab, I don't celebrate Eid. :) Not fasting. I see hollowness in this ritualistic one-month semi-fasting ( fasting for the day and gorging in the evening ) when millions of people in the Capitalist world either artificially die of hunger every day or go for a few days without a single meal or have to go the day on one meal. I find the Roza system a kick in the stomach of the hungry. :) This I find the same in the Hindu system of fasting ( "Upavaas" ) or fasting for "health reasons".

So are you low caste or high caste?
People have asked me "Are you Syed ?" but I have said "I don't know, I am just a Human". :)
 
@jamahir
are you considered a Muslim if you do not observe fast on Ramadan?


I know you think this is "ritualistic" but isn't there a religious angle to having at least some time period of shared fasting to increase camaraderie?
 

