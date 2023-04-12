PDF = CDF ( Callousness Defense Forum ) ?

It is not enough to exchange "Ramadaan mubaarak" on this forum without looking at what this forum has become : A den of cruelty, callousness, apathy, Capitalism, misogyny, irrationalism and priesthood-championing. Members laugh at pictures of people who have died of artificial hunger. Members do not shed a tear after watching kilometers upon kilometers of homeless people in Los Angeles, the home of Hollywood, the richest film industry in the world. So-called Muslim members calling me "You Bhangi" ( a "low caste" community in India and Pakistan ) in a derisive manner despite Hazrat Muhammad's last khutba ( sermon ) including the words "All humans are children of Adam and Eve and no Arab is greater than a Black and no Black greater than an Arab but in thought and deed". So-called Muslim members calling independent women derisively as "She is a Kanjari" ( "Kanjar" is a performance art community in South Asia ) despite Hazrat Muhammad being a feminist, a humanist. Members who laugh at people torn up by dogs.



For my eight years of membership of PDF I have brought to light these aspects of Capitalist humanity yet it is me who ended up being banned multiple times, the last being for I think two months. Why ?



Laal Salaam,

Zan, Zindagi, Aazaadi.