PCB takes Umar Akmal’s case to World Court of Arbitration

Updated 19 Aug 2020



Umar Akmal (L) leaves with his lawyer after filing an appeal against his ban at the Pakistan Cricket Board office. — AFP/File



LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appealed in the World Court of Arbitration against the decision of its own-appointed independent adjudicator, reducing the ban on Test cricketer Umar Akmal from 36 months to 18 months in two different cases registered under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code of Conduct in February this year.