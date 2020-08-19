/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 19, 2020

PCB takes Umar Akmal’s case to World Court of Arbitration

Discussion in 'Sports' started by Ivan, Aug 19, 2020 at 11:49 AM.

  1. Aug 19, 2020 at 11:49 AM #1
    Ivan

    Ivan FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    633
    Joined:
    Jul 15, 2015
    Ratings:
    +2 / 1,031 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    The Newspaper's Sports Reporter
    Updated 19 Aug 2020
    [​IMG]
    Umar Akmal (L) leaves with his lawyer after filing an appeal against his ban at the Pakistan Cricket Board office. — AFP/File

    LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appealed in the World Court of Arbitration against the decision of its own-appointed independent adjudicator, reducing the ban on Test cricketer Umar Akmal from 36 months to 18 months in two different cases registered under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code of Conduct in February this year.

    Umar was handed over 36 months ban by the PCB disciplinary panel in two different disciplinary cases, against which the cricketer had appealed. An independent adjudicator, retired Justice Faqir Mohammad Khokhar, was appointed by the PCB to hear the appeal. and Umar’s punishment was reduced to 18 months on compassionate grounds.

    A press statement issued by the PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer said that though it is a painful decision to move to the World Court of Arbitration, it has been taken in view of PCB’s policy of zero tolerance in such cases.

    “The PCB has two concerns over the decision of the Independent Adjudicator. The first is that the Justice has said the case is proved to the hilt and that statements of the cricketer are self-contradicting and not cricket-worthy. But when it came to punishment, he took compassionate grounds to reduce it to half. The second concern is that two independent incidents have happened and two different charges were framed for violating codes of conduct of the PCB Anti-corruption. The PCB has the stance the punishment should run separately in two cases and not together.”
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 19, 2020 at 12:13 PM #2
    Shehr Abbasi

    Shehr Abbasi FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    150
    Joined:
    Aug 4, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 114 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    He should be playing in Pakistan v England series right now.

    It’s sad that he’s in this mess.
     
  3. Aug 19, 2020 at 12:18 PM #3
    Ghazwa-e-Hind

    Ghazwa-e-Hind FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    344
    Joined:
    Apr 9, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 555 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Is he special? has he won any tournaments?

    Also, there are many cases being reported him breaking discipline in cricket team

    There are many better players waiting to get selected, some even wait decades (Fawad Alam)
     
  4. Aug 19, 2020 at 12:27 PM #4
    Sheikh Rauf

    Sheikh Rauf SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,283
    Joined:
    Aug 24, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3,911 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Qatar
    I remember in one series he threat to quit when they didnt add Kamran Akmal he was playing as keeper + batsman, all 3 brothers played test cricket and all of them are arrogant as hell. he sud be sitting outside with salman butt.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 10 (Users: 3, Guests: 7)
  1. Raj-Hindustani