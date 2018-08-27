PCB set to impose six-month ban on Ahmed Shehzad: report By Saleem Khaliq Published: August 27, 2018 2SHARES SHARE TWEET EMAIL PHOTO: AFP KARACHI : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to impose a six-month ban on opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad after his dope test came positive, according to reports on Monday. PCB will officially hand out the verdict in a day or two. Earlier, Shehzad was provisionally suspended and charged with the violation of anti-doping regulations after he tested positive for a prohibited substance in May. The punishment can be increased to two years if the offence occurred for the second time, whereas a third offence in this regard can result in a life ban. Mohammad Irfan sets world record for most economical T20 spell The 26-year-old’s in-competition urine sample, which was collected during the domestic Pakistan Cup tournament in May, tested positive and an independent review board confirmed the result in June. “He has been given till July 18 2018 to advise whether he wishes to have his B Sample tested and till July 27 to respond to the charges levelled in the Notice of Charge,” the PCB said in a statement on its official website. “The PCB has also provisionally suspended Ahmed Shehzad pending the outcome of the charges.” Shehzad most recently played for Pakistan in the two-match T20I series in Scotland in June.