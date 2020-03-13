PCB PTV $200 million agreement?

I am surprised no one has commented on this arrangement i.e. Pros and Cons? Too good to be true and overtly optimistic thinking from the PCB?Basically the PCB will produce its own content where they will produce the production of their domestic cricket matches i.e. Quaid e Azam Trophy, National ODI and T-20 tournaments, U-19 ODI and T-20 cups, international bilateral games and they will submit the content to PTV. PTV will then display this on their distribution network as they are the largest broadcaster in Pakistan with the highest reach. The PCB will also help PTV upgrade its equipment, cameras, train its camera men to reach modern best practices.The entire revenue generated from this arrangement, 57.5% will go to the PCB and 42.5% will go to PTV. Apparently PCB expects their 57.5% share to be $200 million over the next 3 years which means they expect that the entire arrangement will generate $348 million overall.Production is not cheap at well and it appears that the PCB has severly under estimated the costs involved. Cricket Analysts and Senior Sports Reporters like Waheed Khan have criticized this deal saying that the PCB is gambling on achieving these revenues, are severely underestimating production costs and have bent over backwards to accommodate PTV in this arrangement by giving them a very large fee i.e. 42.5% for doing very little.