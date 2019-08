PCB informed about possible attack on Indian team

Men in Blue are currently on tour of West Indies18 August, 2019PHOTO: AFPThe Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received an email in which a possible attack on Indian Cricket Team in West Indies has been mentioned.Sources have confirmed that PCB has shared this information with the International Cricket Council (ICC).Upon hearing the news, the security of the Indian team, which is currently in Antigua during tour of West Indies, has been increased.A two-Test match series between India and the West Indies is scheduled to start on August 22.