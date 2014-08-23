PCB .... execution of five-year development plan

19 Sep 2020The meeting was attended by directors of almost all wings of the PCB who mainly discussed various proposals for successfully executing the Board’s five-year plan. — AFP/FileISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday held a strategic meeting over successfully executing its five-year development plan.Presided over by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, the meeting was attended by directors of almost all wings of the PCB who mainly discussed various proposals for successfully executing the Board’s five-year plan.Sources said that after the first session of the meeting, the PCB chairman and officials moved to Nathia Gali on Friday where they would be holding a two-day session to finalise things for executing the plan and they will also take some other decisions related to the upcoming National T20 Championship.“Besides focusing on the five-year plan, we will also discuss the best ways for the execution of our recent satellite broadcast deal with PTV,” said an official of the PCB.It may be mentioned here that in June this year, the PCB had launched its five-year plan titled: “Five-Year Plan to Inspire and Unify Our Nation,” which laid down strategies and corporate objectives, set a course of action for the progress and enhancement of the national men, women and age-group teams and presented a pathway and structure for grassroots development.Sources said that during Friday’s meeting in Islamabad, the issue of the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe and National T20 Cup also came under discussion. The sources said that various committees, such as medical committee — which will have highly important role amid Covid-19 pandemic — have been finalised.The sources said that after National T20 Cup, Zimbabwe will tour Pakistan in November to play three ODIs and three T20s.Therefore, PCB will be taking maximum measures to make the National T20 a successful tournament as Zimbabwe will be playing at the same venues, Multan and Rawalpindi.The sources said that office of PCB’s Director High Performance Nadeem Khan would be playing a leading role for holding the National T20 tournament.