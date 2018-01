What is bitcoin?



In essence bitcoin is like me printing my own money, using it as a medium of exchange -- instead of creating paper money, but rather creating electronic money. Bitcoin mining is not unlike printing money on paper.



This is a huge violation of state prerogative in money creation. The strange thing is why it took so long to be outlawed -- and it is only outlawed in non-ally of USA?



My answer to this question is bitcoin is a creation by USA intelligence, and supported by USA. So USA ally including all NATO states. EU, Singapore and Japan need to brood a huge rape of national wealth, in accepting Bitcoin, fearing USA reprisal if they acted against Bitcoin.

