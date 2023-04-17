What's new

PBC to observe black day tomorrow against injunction on SC bill

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has declared that it will observe a black day on Tuesday in protest against the injunction on Supreme Court (practice and procedure) bill 2023.

The PBC officials spoke to media on Monday, saying that every institution should work within the boundaries defined by the constitution and law.

The officials also mentioned that other issues should also be considered regarding the holding of elections.

The PBC believed that the Supreme Court should have taken a suo motu notice on the dissolution of assemblies rather than a service matter.

The PBC Vice Chairman Haroon ur Rashid mentioned that the chief justice ignored the fact that the election case was pending in Lahore High Court (LHC) and ordered the election within 90 days.

However, he believed that the notice should have been on the dissolution of assemblies.

He also gave an example of the Indian Supreme Court, stating that since its formation, it has only taken two suo motu notices that too with the consultation of all Supreme Court judges.

The PBC vice chairman also rejected the round table conference in Lahore.

He stated that it was a long-standing demand of lawyers to give the right of appeal in suo motu cases.

Furthermore, PBC has decided to mobilize lawyers in all provinces, and a lawyers' convention will be held in Quetta on April 29.
Any protest on 90 days constitutional violation?
 
