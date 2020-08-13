PBA and Shakil-ur-Rehman

Pakistani media mogul and businessman Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, founder and CEO of Geo Media Group and Geo Network, currently involved under investigation for a property case, has begun using different means to malign other media institutions. According to reports, Rahman has used the platform of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) to generate false allegations and charges against reputed media organizations. BOL has repeatedly clarified its position, dismissing these claims and clearly stating that it has always upheld all professional ethical standards of media, broadcasting and journalism. The network has clarified that blocking any authentic news update and hiding facts of any matter in discussion are completely against the organisation’s policies and code of conduct. It has stressed that such practices are never used to achieve any personal benefit for the company. Despite a rich media and broadcasting scene comprising of around 141 channels, Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) has only 35 members, under the administration of 14 media groups. Hence, it may be said that the association is not truly representative of all broadcasters in the country. According to remarks from the Supreme Court, PBA has used different tactics to serve its own interests. However, one of the most well- reputed media organisation has repeatedly stated that it has utmost respect for business organisations. It also asserted that national interest remains the top priority for the entire network. Since it has remained committed to providing only hard facts and is not ready to give in to any blackmailing or other pressure tactics, other major broadcasters have continued to oppose the PBA and its role in the entire situation. Testing times for the media and broadcasting sector of Pakistan mean that such issues continue to raise questions over the status and credibility of major media houses. This is the right time for all broadcasters to have their voices heard and ensure that the PBA and other means are not used to achieve personal gain.