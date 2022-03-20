Payra thermal power plant inaugurated today

Patuakhali representativeLast page 21 March 2022, MondayPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the country's largest pigeon thermal power plant at Dhankhali in Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali today. The two units inaugurated in the first phase will generateof electricity. Inadequacy of the grid and non-construction of transmission lines will add only half of the capacity to the national grid.All kinds of preparations have already been made for the arrival of the Prime Minister. Project Director (Chief Engineer) Shah Abdul Maula (Helal) has confirmed that the Prime Minister will officially announce 100% electrification among 100% of the people of the country on this day. He said 622 (six hundred and twenty two) megawatts of electricity generated from this thermal power plant has been commercially connected to the national grid. A 160 km transmission line was constructed from Gopalganj to Payra port. But the construction of transmission line from Gopalganj grid to Amin Bazar in Dhaka is in progress.The construction of the line is expected to be completed by December this year. The center will go into full production as soon as the construction of the river crossing line at Padma is completed.It is learned that Exim Bank of China and China Development Bank have given about 80 percent loan for the projectThe payment of which has already started. The source also confirmed that there is no problem in repaying the loan (installment) till December with commercial power supply and capacity payment from one unit.Payra thermal power plant executive engineer (construction) said. Redwan Iqbal Khan said that the latest technology is being used to protect the environment from the use of coal. There are comprehensive security measures for workers.After loading the coal cargo directly to the terminal, it is being delivered directly to Coal Door through the conveyor using the latest technology. There is basically all the processing of power generation. That is why there is no chance of environmental catastrophe here.He said theis the largest mega project in the country so far. Bangladesh is now the 13th country in the world to use ultra supercritical technology. The efficiency of the energy efficient environment friendly clean coal technology power plant is 44.29 percent.Flu gas desalination (FGD) has been set up with power plants to control sulfur emissions. A 99 percent efficient electrostatic precipitator (ESP) has been integrated with the power plant to reduce fly ash.It may be mentioned that in June 2014, Bangladesh-China Power Company Ltd. was formed by signing a joint agreement between North West Power Generation Company on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh and China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation on behalf of the Government of China.The construction work of Payra Thermal Power Station started in June 2015 by acquiring 1,015 acres of land in Dhankhali of Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali. Chinese contractor NEPC started the main work of construction of the power plant in March 2016. On December 6, 2020, the electricity generated at the center was commercially connected to the national grid.