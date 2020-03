By Arhama Altaf - Web Editor21st March, 2020The passengers travelling to Pakistan without having coronavirus health certificate stopped at the airport by a foreign airline.The passengers who are ready to depart to Pakistan have been stopped by the Etihad Airways’ staff for not possessing COVID-19 pandemic health certificate.Pakistani authorities had made it mandatory for the submission of coronavirus health certificate for the people arriving in the country.Earlier on Thursday, CAA had clarified that the nationals returning back to Pakistan have been temporarily exempted from the submission of the coronavirus health certificates till March 21.The relaxation was given by the aviation authorities following the request of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik