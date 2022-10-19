‘Pay Rs8m or prepare to die’: KP minister gets extortion letter from TTP

Businesses and rich ppl in Peshawar are getting similar letters. A couple weeks ago, the owner of HBK mall in Peshawar was threatened and then grenades hurled at his house.

The TTP are getting bold and so called lumber 1 is no where to be seen. Heck how did they even come across the border with huge weapons?? We all know who the traitor is. Its time ppl come out and confront these traitors in uniform.