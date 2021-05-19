Pawri Girl

In conversation with Dananeer Mobeen, the ‘pawri hori hai’ girl, this episode explores her journey before & after her viral video. How she feels about all this new attention? What has been journey before the pawri video? When she made her account public on Instagram? How long she has been making content before the video went viral? Where she got her creativity from? How did the pawri hori hai video blew up? What was the genius behind it? How her family reacted to all this? What was it like for her to receive love from all over the world? How her sister helped her out maneuver through all this? Is something international in works for her? Tune in to know about her future content plans, her upcoming skincare brand, how she dealt with toxicity and how her success is helpful for the whole industry!Meet Dananeer MobeenHow she feels about her success and fame?What is her life journey has been like?Where she got her creativity from?What is her Instagram journey?What is she planning to study in her bachelors?How did that pawri video blew up?What was the genius behind its virality?What was it like when she was getting DMs from all over the world?What she feels about love from cross border?How her family responded to all this?How was it like for her younger brother?How Nafayal stood by her side?How she sticked to her brand identity?How she dealt with the toxicity?Did people around her flip to her fame? How has she dealt with it?What is next for ‘Dananeer Mobeen’?What is her upcoming brand all about?Why we need to shift our perspective on Dananeer’s success?Is something international in works for her?