Pawri girl to appear in new ISPR production

Majority of Pakistanis like shows similar to Ertugrul or shows which promote Islamic values while ISPR is hiring pawri girl to make stuff for us.
We could have been working on a movie or tv series on operation zarb e azb which promotes Islamic values and shows our sacrifices against Indian proxies but no pawri girl and liberal ideas is more important.
When you constantly push liberal secular ideas on a highly conservative religious population don’t get surprised if you see extremist groups like ttp or tlp.