Pawri girl to appear in new ISPR production

Jf-17 block 3 said: Majority of Pakistanis like shows similar to Ertugrul or shows which promote Islamic values while ISPR is hiring pawri girl to make stuff for us. Click to expand...

You should see the number of likes on Mathira's lingerie pictures on instagram.Same goes for 3rd rate videos by Tiktokers and vulgar Mujras.You should see Dananeer's Insta as well and how much she is making by ads by Pakistani companies. Only if she wasn't liked by Majority Pakistanis, no brand would be offering her 0.5 million for an ad.