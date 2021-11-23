What's new

Pawri girl to appear in new ISPR production

J

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
409
-1
597
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1462796569917497345

Majority of Pakistanis like shows similar to Ertugrul or shows which promote Islamic values while ISPR is hiring pawri girl to make stuff for us.
We could have been working on a movie or tv series on operation zarb e azb which promotes Islamic values and shows our sacrifices against Indian proxies but no pawri girl and liberal ideas is more important.
When you constantly push liberal secular ideas on a highly conservative religious population don’t get surprised if you see extremist groups like ttp or tlp.
 
J

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
409
-1
597
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Falconless said:
Why are you embarrassed? She saw an opportunity and took it, unlike you.
Click to expand...
Im embarrassed seeing ISPR making bs production promoting ideas that majority of our society reject and promoting actors like these.
Falconless said:
How is having a young women as an actor promoting these groups? Bro are you okay?
Click to expand...
The movie isprhired her for promotes secular ideas
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,306
15
9,293
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Majority of Pakistanis like shows similar to Ertugrul or shows which promote Islamic values while ISPR is hiring pawri girl to make stuff for us.
Click to expand...
You should see the number of likes on Mathira's lingerie pictures on instagram.
Same goes for 3rd rate videos by Tiktokers and vulgar Mujras.
You should see Dananeer's Insta as well and how much she is making by ads by Pakistani companies. Only if she wasn't liked by Majority Pakistanis, no brand would be offering her 0.5 million for an ad.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,813
-2
2,942
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Wait what was Islamic about ertagrul but isn't with this show?- that's just a woman soldier- how we have in the army
They're not supposed to be on the front lines...
 
Last edited:
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,813
-2
2,942
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Im embarrassed seeing ISPR making bs production promoting ideas that majority of our society reject and promoting actors like these.


The movie isprhired her for promotes secular ideas
Click to expand...
They're not secular ideas my friend
Women have always been involved in fighting even in Islamic history- they just didn't serve in the front lines

Nor do they serve in Pak army (although they go through training for it)

I am not too sure if they're promoting these females officers to serve in the front lines- even in the show
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom