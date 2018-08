Artwork shows Stratolaunch’s giant carrier plane and several classes of launch vehicles, including Northrop Grumman’s Pegasus rocket, a medium-class rocket and its heavy-lift variant, and a fully reusable space plane. (Stratolaunch Illustration)

Pegasus: Track record of more than 35 successful orbital launches from airplanes including B-52s and Orbital ATK’s L-1011 carrier plane. Maximum payload to 250-mile (400-kilometer) circular orbit: 370 kilograms (816 pounds). Status: In development with first flight in 2020.

Track record of more than 35 successful orbital launches from airplanes including B-52s and Orbital ATK’s L-1011 carrier plane. Maximum payload to 250-mile (400-kilometer) circular orbit: 370 kilograms (816 pounds). Medium Launch Vehicle (MLV): New medium-class air-launch vehicle optimized for short satellite integration timelines, affordable launch and flexible launch profiles. Capability: 3,400-kilogram (7,500-pound) payload to low Earth orbit. Status: In development with first flight in 2022.

New medium-class air-launch vehicle optimized for short satellite integration timelines, affordable launch and flexible launch profiles. Capability: 3,400-kilogram (7,500-pound) payload to low Earth orbit. Medium Launch Vehicle – Heavy (MLV-H): Three-core MLV variant with capability to deploy heavier payloads to orbit. Capability: 6,000-kilogram (13,228-pound) payload to low Earth orbit. Status: Early development.

Three-core MLV variant with capability to deploy heavier payloads to orbit. Capability: 6,000-kilogram (13,228-pound) payload to low Earth orbit. Space Plane: Fully reusable space plane that enables advanced in-orbit capabilities and cargo return. Initial designs optimized for cargo launch, with a follow-on variant capable of transporting crew. Based on Stratolaunch’s illustration, the craft looks much like the Air Force’s Boeing-built X-37B space plane. Capability: Medium-class payload or crew. Status: Design study.