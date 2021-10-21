What's new

Patwari & Zardari = Pakistan's Bimarey

HaMoTZeMaS

Allah ka Azaab for the Awaam

Agar awwam baaz nahi ae gi to Khuda b unpy zalim and jabir hukmaran nazil karta rhy ga
 
SIPRA

They have a lot of public support. That demonstrates the conditions and moral fabric of Pakistan society.
 
fitpOsitive

yeah yeah, again the finger-pointing. Trust me, there are many in PTI who have murder cases on them. Many in PTI are involved in high-level corruption cases.
I can't accept this point of view that all PTI is good and everyone else is bad.
Pakistani people are in general, chaotic in thinking and prone to corruption.
Our society as a whole needs de-corruption and thinking overhauling.
 
