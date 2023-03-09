What's new

Patwari gets married

D

Cricketer Shamim Patwari ties knot with classmate​


1678352869260.png


Shamim Hossain Patwari, the young cricketer who surprised everyone by suddenly being called up to the national team last year, has tied the knot with his classmate.
Shamim Hossain Patwari’s wedding pictures have been circulating on social media since Wednesday evening.

After a while, Shamim Hossain himself shared a post from his Facebook profile where he writes, “From classmate to gamemate, and finally, soulmate. Alhamdulillah! Keep us in your prayers.”

Besides, his BPL team Chattogram Challengers also wrote a congratulatory message to Shamim, “Congratulations on your married life, Challenger Shamim Hossain Patwari. New hope with a new challenge. Congratulations to you both.”

After getting a chance in the national team, he did well in one match, however, disappointed the team management in the rest of the matches. As a result, he was dropped from the team.

Statistics say Shamim Hossain Patwari scored 124 runs, 15.5 average, with a strike rate of 111.7 after playing 10 T20I for the national team. Currently, the 22-year-old batsman is out of the national team and continues to practice.
 

